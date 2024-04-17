Top Yard claim another Eastern Counties title as Andra 'ammers his opponents

​The city’s thriving Top Yard Boxing Club can boast another Eastern Counties champion.
By Alan Swann
Published 17th Apr 2024, 14:00 BST
Andra Hoyland with golden gloves and coach Bilal Javed.Andra Hoyland with golden gloves and coach Bilal Javed.
​Andra Hoyland steamed through two opponents in Billericay to claim the prestigious regional crown at 36kg and move on to the quarter-finals of the National Schoolboys Championship

Hoyland saw off John-Terry Harris from Chelmsford Longs ABC in the semi-final, winning all three rounds thanks to a superior boxing IQ to deliver a unanimous points win.

The highly-skilled youngster then overwhelmed Cambridgeshire’s Pender Smith from Allcomers ABC in the final.

Hoyland came out all guns blazing with a flurry of punches looking to stop his opponent in the first round.

He was just too strong as and forced a standing eight count, and the second round again saw too many shots taken by Smith forcing the referee to stop the fight, leaving Hoyland to pick up a 'Golden Gloves' award.