Top Yard claim another Eastern Counties title as Andra 'ammers his opponents
Andra Hoyland steamed through two opponents in Billericay to claim the prestigious regional crown at 36kg and move on to the quarter-finals of the National Schoolboys Championship
Hoyland saw off John-Terry Harris from Chelmsford Longs ABC in the semi-final, winning all three rounds thanks to a superior boxing IQ to deliver a unanimous points win.
The highly-skilled youngster then overwhelmed Cambridgeshire’s Pender Smith from Allcomers ABC in the final.
Hoyland came out all guns blazing with a flurry of punches looking to stop his opponent in the first round.
He was just too strong as and forced a standing eight count, and the second round again saw too many shots taken by Smith forcing the referee to stop the fight, leaving Hoyland to pick up a 'Golden Gloves' award.