Top Yard claim another Eastern Counties title as Andra 'ammers his opponents

Andra Hoyland with golden gloves and coach Bilal Javed.

​Andra Hoyland steamed through two opponents in Billericay to claim the prestigious regional crown at 36kg and move on to the quarter-finals of the National Schoolboys Championship

Hoyland saw off John-Terry Harris from Chelmsford Longs ABC in the semi-final, winning all three rounds thanks to a superior boxing IQ to deliver a unanimous points win.

The highly-skilled youngster then overwhelmed Cambridgeshire’s Pender Smith from Allcomers ABC in the final.

Hoyland came out all guns blazing with a flurry of punches looking to stop his opponent in the first round.