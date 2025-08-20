Top Yard Boxing Club teenagers deliver a golden hat-trick on the English Riviera

From the left, Imraan Shirazi, Akif Shirazi (coach), Aamir Shirazi, Archie Broom, Ismael Arif & Craig Broom (coach).

Top Yard boxers Archie Broom, Ismael Arif and Aamir Shirazi claimed gold medals at the Riviera Box Cup.

The event in Torbay attracts high-quality international amateurs, but the city fighters were on top form.

Brom (17) claimed his first Box Cup gold for the club at 66kg after a dominant display in his final against Valeri Dimitrov from Guildford Boxing Club in Ireland.

Dimitrov was quick of the mark as he looked to pressure Broom on his front foot, but the Top Yard lad landed some big shots early on to show his power. Pushing his opponent back Broom landed crunching shots to the body and head as he delivered the best performance of his career.

Dimitrov was forced to take three standing counts before the contest was stopped.

Ismaeil Arif (16) backed up his recent win at the Manchester Box Cup with a unanimous points win in his final against Torbay’s Dominic Murray at 48kg.

Arif was the shorter boxer, but used his speed and quick hands to push his opponent back on the ropes as he threw combinations to the head and body.

Arif’s movement was impressive as he worked on his opponent from all angles and his tricky southpaw style was too much for Murray who struggled to handle the pressure.

There were moments when Arif looked like he was about to stop his opponent, but the home crowd helped keep Murray going to the end, even after receiving a standing eight count.

And Aamir Shirazi (18) completed the golden hat-trick for Top Yard by winning his 10th Box Cup title at 57kg with a clear points verdict in his final.

Shirazi was up against Alfie Griffiths from Wales and kept his stocky opponent at the end of his jab in the first round, constantly pushing him back before unleashing a flurry of shots, executing every punch in the book.

Shirazi’s slick footwork and solid defence frustrated Griffiths who couldn’t get near him. The Top Yard star was ruthless dominating all three rounds at range and close up. His inside work targeted his opponent’s body from both sides with crunching hooks and success with his upper cuts.

This was a top-class performance from the talented Shirazi, a veteran of 60 amateur bouts.