Top Yard Boxing Club stars were on top of their game again

From the left, coach Bilal Hamed, Shae Gowler, Aamir Shirazi, and coach Akif Shirazi.

​Top Yard Boxing Club talent Aamir Shirazi and Shae Gowler won gold medals at the prestigious Ed Bilbey Box Cup in Grantham.

​And the club were also delighted with the performance of Patrick Connors who won a silver medal in an event held in memory of a talented fighter who lost his life aged 15 in 2017.

Shirazi (17) beat Aidy Qadir from the Purge Boxing Academy in his final and claimed a unanimous points verdict against a fresher opponent who had received a bye into the final.

But there was no advantage to be gained against the superfit two-time National Champion from Peterborough who overcame some desperate foul play to hand out a boxing lesson, delivering an array of solid punches from all angles.

Junayd Ali (left) in action in Grantham.

Shirazi had won the chance to fight for gold with a semi-final success over Abdul-Rehman Shahnawaz from The Lion Gym in Bradford. Again the teenager showed of his full repertoire of skills to gain a unanimous points win.

Gowler (18) received a semi-final bye and took on Shay Renwick from Washington Boxing Club in Tyne & Wear in his final.

Both boys started strongly, but Renwick’s textbook approach couldn’t match Gowler’s movement and tricky style of boxing in a crowd-pleasing contest.

Gowler, another National Champion, cleverly lowered his hand, drawing his opponent in, before scoring with clean shots to gain a well-deserved 4-1 points victory.

Patrick Connors jumps for joy after winning his semi-final

Connors (15) won his semi-final on points against Newark ABC’s James Jordan thanks to a gritty performance. He dug deep to win on points and set up a final against Zack Rackevic from Repton.

Two very similar aggressive styles led to an entertaining scrap with Connors bossing the first round before Rakevic hit back to claim a narrow 3-2 points win.

Junayd Ali (21) also fought well at the event and became embroiled in a fascinating ‘too close to call’ semi-final against the favourite, Jordan Shaw from The Army Boxing Team.

This was a very even battle, but the Army boy used his outstanding fitness to come on strong in the final round and pinch a 3-2 points win.