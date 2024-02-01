Amat Jobe (left) and Adam Javed.

​Javed (15) took on Mohammed Al-Amin from Colchester ABC in a 54kg contest. Al-Amin came out all guns blazing with a barrage of punches in the first minute, but Javed showed a solid defence before launching his own attacks and frequently catching his opponent.

Javed seized the opportunity to dominate on the front foot and pressured Al-Amin with perfect jabs as well as right hand and left hook combinations.

Javed scored with cleaner shots and showed the superior fitness in a three round action-packed bout to deliver the best performance of his 10-fight career and win unanimously on points.

From the left Akif Shirazi (coach), Amat Jobe, Adam Javed and Bilal Javed (coach).

Senior boxer Jobe is an all-action, crowd-pleasing fighter who has been busy all season and he knocked out Liam Huntley from St Ives at 71kg with 30 seconds to go.

Huntley is a skilful, experienced boxer, but Jobe punches above his weight class and his power proved too much as he smothered his opponent from the first bell.

The Top Yard star delivered uppercuts, head shots and body shots at will before landing a knockout punch with his right hand.