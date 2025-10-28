Top Yard Boxing Club prospects make smooth progress in National competition

Top Yard coaches and boxers, from the left, Bilal Hamad, Elijah Smith, Aamir Shirazi and Akif Shirazi.

Top Yard Boxing Club prospects Elijah Smith and Aamir Shirazi made smooth progress in the National Association Boys Club regional rounds in Harlow.

Smith (16) beat Ben Baldock from Sudbury on a unanimous points decision at 48kg. Smith was quick of the mark scoring well in the first round with aggressive movement and sharp combinations. The second round saw Baldock step it up with some success, but Smith still landed cleaner shots on the move.

Smith had more in the tank in the third round which he won convincingly to claim the Eastern Counties title and move through to the next stage of a competition that attracts the best boxers in the country.

Shirazi (18) had to fight a former clubmate and good friend Santino Harris who now boxes out of Longs ABC. This was set to be a non-stop action-packed fight as both boxers have extremely high levels of fitness and skill.

Elijah Smith with his father Joe Smith.

But Harris, a front foot aggressive fighter, struggled with Shirazi's jab which was sharp and precise. Both displayed exceptional inside work to the body, but the cleaner work came from Shirazi with his hooks and uppercuts. His three and four punch combinations were perfectly executed.

This was a non-stop 57kg action-packed crowd pleaser for all three rounds and a great example of elite level boxing from both fighters which won applause from former IBF Intercontinental and Commonwealth super featherweight champion Kevin Mitchell.

Shirazi also won a comfortable points decision and he now fights again on Friday in the Regional Final.

On Sunday the Eastern Counties champions take on Southern Counties. Top Yard already have the Connor brothers Patrick and Jerry Mike and Elijah Smith through. Shirazi will also be looking to join them.