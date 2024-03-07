Top Yard Boxing Club lads in big fight home show on Sunday
A ‘pre-quarter’s’ event between the best young boxers of the Eastern Counties and London will fight at the Gladstone Community Centre on Bourges Boulevard this Sunday.
Three Top Yard boxers are in the 22-strong Eastern Counties team. They are Jerry-Mike Connors, Patrick Connors and Jaiden Notice.
Doors open at noon with the first bout scheduled for 1pm. Tickets are £20 and £12 for under 12s.
Jerry-Mike Connors (14) booked his place at the event by winning a Junior Eastern Counties title in Billericay last weekend at 46kg.
He took on Freddy Yarnold from the well-regarded New Saints Amateur Boxing Club in St Neots.
Connors’ performance was strong from the start and he was the more aggressive boxer dominating all three rounds.
The Top Yard boxer showed good skill and fitness to take a comfortable 5-0 unanimous points victory.