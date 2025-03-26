Top Yard Boxing Club celebrate a National Champion and a prestigious award for services to the community

Jerry Mike Connors celebrates his win in the National Junior Final.

Top Yard Boxing Club is celebrating a fourth National Junior Boxing Champion

The city club’s Jerry Mike Connors (15) struck gold in the Under 50kg division after a thrilling final against Leison Taylor from Bulkington in Warwickshire. Connors will now represent England in a Tri-Nations event later this year.

A front foot aggressive boxer, Taylor came out as expected, strong and aggressive and dictating the pace with relentless pressure.

In contrast Connors was slow to start and took his time to find his rhythm and adjust to his opponent’s tactics so lost the first round.

Top Yard boxers and coaches at a Muslim Boxers Awards night, from the left, Amat Jobe, Akif Shirazi, Bilal Javed, Amir Khan, Aamir Shirazi, Adam Javed and Waj Ajaib.

However, Connors listened to coaching advice between rounds and made important adjustments by creating more space for himself and landing effective 2 & 3 punch combinations, with check-hooks proving particularly successful.

The Top Yard boxer won the second round to set up a decisive final round during which both fighters gave their all in an action-packed couple of minutes.

But Connors delivered the more decisive blows and a barrage of cleaner shots in the last 30 seconds just about sealed a majority points win with judges voting 3-2 in favour of the local lad.

It was an outstanding display of heart and skill from both boxers, but Connors secured his first National title and a debut to come in England colours.

Connors won his semi-final the day before rather more convincingly, beating Archie Boyne from United ABC unanimously on points. Confident Connors took control in the opening round using his jab and setting up the back-hand effectively.

In the second round Connors continued to dominate. Boyne tried to land some big punches, but Connors’ defence was on point, blocking most of the attacks and countering with precision.

Connors took a commanding lead into the third round and kept his composure as Boyne dug deep to claim a comfortable win.

AWARD Four National Champions is a tremendous achievement for a club of Top Yard’s size and a testament to the quality and hard work from all the coaches and boxers.

In recognition the club was presented with an award by former World Junior Champion and Olympic silver medalist Amir Khan & former World Champion Jonny Nelson for their contribution to the community, namely helping change young lives through amateur boxing.

This was a huge Muslim Boxers Awards event hosted by Legal Blows in the month of Ramadan, where professional boxers like Zak Chelli, Humza Uddin, Shabaz Masoud Ibraheem Sulaimaan, and many more upcoming fighters also picked up awards.