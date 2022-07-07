Top Yard and Peterborough Police Boxing Club fighters secure medals at Hull Box Cup

Top Yard's Santino Harris, Freddie Brooks and Jon Doe with their coaches.

And they delivered a stunning display for the city-based club winning three gold medals and one silver medal despite some stiff competition.

John Doe (15), boxing in the 52kg category, made his debut for the club in the quarter finals boxing Lennon Freeman from Castleford Boxing Academy in Yorkshire.

Doe showed his class and was too slick making light work of his opponent to win unanimously and join his team-mates on day two in the semi-finals.

Aamir Shirazi (15) kicked off in the semi-finals taking on a strong 44kg kg Frazer Broadhead from Evolve Boxing Club in Blackpool.

Shirazi gave his opponent a boxing lesson and showed why he is the National Champion.

Picking up from where he left off John Doe took on another Yorkshire boy, Iyran Walker from Training Cave and delivered another impressive performance to win.

This time Doe showed his ability to counter punch and just picked off his aggressive front foot opponent.

He had to go up a gear from day one, but made sure he had plenty left for the final.

The third semi-finalist was Freddie Brooks (17) boxing at 67kg. Boxing Daniel Couzens from the Isle of Wight, Brooks used his long range and just outworked his opponent as his fitness proved to be on a different level to Couzens as he won every round.

Day 3 was finals day and four Top Yard lads boxed for gold.

Santina Harris (13) had a difficult final on paper. Boxing the much taller Tommy Fitzpatrick from Marble City BC, Harris struggled to get on the inside of his opponent.

It was a close first round, but Fitzpatrick found his jab working well to go one up.

But rounds two and three saw a different Harris. He closed the range, sticking to Fitzpatrick’s chest and not allowing him to use his long jab.

Slipping and rolling, Harris caught Fitzpatrick with the right-hand, left hook and body shots to take the fight away from his opponent and claim a well-deserved win.

Shirazi stepped up to take on Khunais Khan from The Purge in Yorkshire and his experience and class showed against a strong, well-schooled kid. This was another classy performance from Shirazi who finishes the season unbeaten with 9 out of 9 wins.

Doe was next taking on Jonny Powell from St Mary’s ABC in Kent. Doe showed his fitness and skill were at a different level to the competition and won every round with ease.

Brooks was up against it in the toughest final of all against Jack Lambert from Laisterdyke ABC in Bradford, a very strong experienced boxers with over 60 bouts and a National Champion.

This was a competitive bout with both boxers giving it their all to try and win that gold medal.

It was an extremely close bout in which Brooks just fell short by a few punches, but to win a silver medal was a massive achievement and one to be very proud of at this high level.

Head Coach Bilal Javed said “Wow! 3 golds and a silver, what an achievement for all four boxers. Having to box all three days like John Doe and two days like the others is no easy task.

"These were all well-earned medals in our last Box Cup of the season. It has been a fantastic season for Topyard’s boxers and coaches and we now take a well-earned rest for a couple of weeks and look forward to another successful season of boxing.”

The event was also attended by Peterborough Police Boxing Club.

And teenage brothers Alfie and Reggie Baker took away gold medals.

Alfie’s opponent pulled out giving him a walkover in the under 80kg category, but younger brother Reggie (13yrs old from Stanground Academy) stole the show this time.

The youngest competitor from Peterborough fought Alfie Earley from the Chepstow ABC Wales at the under 42kg category, a bout that was going to be tough as Earley had recently beaten the Welsh champion.

But Reggie kept calm and delivered his shots perfectly to overwhelm a shellshocked opponent.

And during the last 10 seconds of round 1 Reggie forced Earley into the corner and stunned him with a flurry of tough and powerful shots to force a standing count.

His opponent could not recover and Reggie secured his place in the finals with a brilliant first round stoppage.

Ieuan Jones (13) from Riddings ABC, Scunthorpe then took on Reggie in the final.

Another day of quality skills from Reggie made boxing look easy as he captured every round with a confident display of counter-punching against a very tough aggressive fighter.

He deservedly won gold by unanimous decision making him Hull Box Cup champion at 42kg.

Reggie clearly takes in the footsteps of his coach/Dad Chris Baker and his older brother Alfie who have both boxed internationally. This boy has a bright future.

Shae Gowler (16) from Stanground Academy School, also took gold by walkover.