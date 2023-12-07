Top PANVAC performances are rewarded, plus cross country race round-up
Maxim Hall won Best Masters Performance for his World Masters Indoor Championship pentathlon bronze.
The Best Disability Performance went to Lydia Church thanks to her fourth place at the World Championships in the F12 Shot Putt.
Elizabeth Taylor won the Best Under 20 Women's Performance for running a 25.69 200m at the county championship
Jessica Dixon Walker picked up the Best Senior Women's Performance award for her efforts at the County Championship where she clocked 15.31 in the 100m hurdles.
The PANVAC under 20 men won the best County Championships Team prize.
Kai Chilvers, Felix Bowling and Elizabeth Eames were all awarded their county colours.
ENGLISH SCHOOLS
Three of PANVAC’S finest young talents enjoyed good runs in the English Schools Cross Country Championship at Woodbridge in Suffolk.
Running for Spalding Grammar Louie Hemmings finished as the 11th intermediate boy.
Bourne Grammar school athlete Seb Beedell was the 13th senior boy home with his team-mate Thomas Preston finishing 36th.
CROSS COUNTRY LEAGUE
Nathan Bunting’s fourth place finish was the big highlight for Peterborough & Nene Valley AC in a North Midlands Cross Country League fixture at Heanor.
The Shipley Park course is always one of the most testing circuits of the league season, but this year the usual thick mud was replaced by a challenging solidly frozen and rutted surface.
It proved to be to Bunting’s liking as he skated round to his second successive fourth place finish in the league.
Dan Lewis placed 20th with father and son Simon and Isaac Fell 25th and 35th respectively.
Kirk Brawn was hot on the younger Fell’s heels in 39th position.
Alex Curtis in 56th and 63rd placed Toby Hall completed the PANVAC scoring team.
The PANVAC team finished fifth and also sit fifth in the overall standings.
Thanks partly to Simon Fell and Brawn finishing well up the field, PANVAC were the leading men's masters team on the day.
The ladies team finished in seventh place, with the three runners on duty all finishing comfortably in the top half of the field
Hannah Taylor was 31st with Rebecca Lee just one place and one second further back. Alison Dunphy placed 41st.
Lee and Dunphy were the second and third over 50s across the finish line.
FROSTBITE LEAGUE
The popular series reaches the halfway point on Sunday with the third of six races taking place in March.
Thr 5k race for seniors will start at 10.30pm with the 1.5k junior race due off at 9.45am.
City-based Huntingdon AC runner Isaac Ellard has won both races so far, at St Neots and at Ferry Meadows. Huntingdon AC lead the team event from Yaxley Runners and PANVAC,
The final three races of the series take place at Hinchingbrooke (January 14), Ramsey (February 4) and Huntingdon (March 10).