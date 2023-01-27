Top local snooker players to battle it out for the 'Market Cobbler Legends Team Cup'

Russell Huxter

​The first event of the new year on the Legends Tour will see 16 players paired up to battle it out across two groups, with the top two from each progressing through to the semi-finals in the hope of landing the £350 first prize.

A random draw on the day will pit the top eight ranked competitors who have entered with the bottom eight, with one point awarded for a singles frame win and two points for the doubles.

It promises to be an exciting start to 2023 with current number one Russell Huxter and Peterborough trio Gavin Cork, Steve Martin and Vaughan Lutkin all competing, alongside pool stars Luke Gilbert, Dom Cooney, Sam Boome and Steve Singh.