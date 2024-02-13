Tons of County Championship medals for speeding COPs

The 10 'top boy' and 'top girl' winners from the City of Peterborough Swimming Club at the Cambs County Championships.

​The COPs rising stars won 10 top boy/girl individual prizes across the various age groups at the Parkside Pool in Cambridge.

The COPs team racked up an astonishing 126 gold medals, 118 silver medals and 86 bronze medals over the three days of competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City of Cambridge picked up a second-best haul of 81 gold medals and the next highest return was 17 from City of Ely.

Wisbech Swimming Club was fourth overall with March Merlins in seventh. Both clubs had one gold medal winner.

The COPs winners with age groups were…

Boys

11 - Ben Piscopo

12 - Alfie Latham

13 - Kameron Baker

14 - Jacob Bacon

16 - Joshua Sackree

Girls

12 - Anna Mason

14 - Emma Cushion

15 - Molly Burrows

16 - Olivia Minnet

17+ - Hannah Willis

COPs head coach Ben Negus expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of the team, stating: "The 2024 Cambridgeshire County Championships were a testament to the hard work and dedication of our swimmers, coaches, and the entire Peterborough Swimming Club community.

"Winning ‘top club’ and securing numerous ‘top boy and girl’ awards underscore our commitment to excellence in competitive swimming."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COPs are competing at the National Club finals in Cardiff later this month.

It’s a tremendous achievement just to qualify for an event which features the top 10 clubs in the country.

COPs will be the smallest club at the event and also the only ‘homeless’ club having recently lost their base at the Regional Pool in Peterborough.

It’s the 10th year in 14 they have qualified as East Midlands Regional champions.

COPs are fundraising to pay for a coach for the National Finals on March 3, so the swimmers, coaching team and parents can travel together.