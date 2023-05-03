Tom Norton (left) with Phantoms captain Will Weldon after the National League Cup Final win. Photo: Paul Young.

​​Norton was described as ‘an amazing person, and a great team player,’ by head coach Slav Koulikov.

Norton said: “I am excited and honoured to be awarded a testimonial from the club, and would like to thank all the owners for giving me the opportunity to have one.”

Norton will be joined at Phantoms in the 2023-24 season by netminders Jordan Marr and Tyler De La Bertouche who have both re-signed, but a third goaltender Ryan Bainborough has left the club.

Forward Luc Johnson has also left Planet Ice after two seasons with Phantoms, but promising 21 year-old Jarvis Hunt has commited to next season.

Johnson said: “I’ve loved the last 2 years. I’ve made many great friends and memories that will last forever. Winning the National Cup was so special and something that I’ll always be able to look back on with a smile.”

The re-signing of Marr is huge for Phantoms who missed his presence through injury in last season’s play-off matches, although youngster De La Bertouche performed admirably as his back-up.

Koulikov said: “I am really happy to have Jordan back with the team for his 5th season. Jordan is a great guy to have in the dressing room.

"He is very professional and knows our team inside and out. Jordan was a big part of our Cup success last season.

“I am very excited to have him as our starting netminder and Tyler as our number 2.”

Marr added: “I’m very excited to be returning for the 2023/24 season! Last season we made great progress as a group and were deservedly able to add another trophy to our cabinet.

“With an additional import and various other roster changes through the league, I’m sure it will be the most competitive the NIHL will have been and I look forward to the challenge alongside Slava, our returning core and the new additions.”

Phantoms won the 2022-23 National League Cup by beating Leeds Knights in the final.