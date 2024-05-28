Tom Norton (right). Photo Paul Young.

​Loyal defenceman Tom Norton has signed on for his 11th season with Peterborough Phantoms.

​Norton first joined the Phantoms roster as a 23-year-old in the 2012/13 season, and has gone on to play 569 games for the club.

He’s put up 423 points and lifted an impressive six trophies (2 x Play-offs, 2 x National Cup, 1 x Autumn Cup, 1 x South Play-offs), and has been voted Phantoms D-man of the year four times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norton said: “I obviously say this every year, but it’s a no brainer to sign another season with the Phantoms as this team is my home and I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else.

Tom Norton (right). Photo Paul Young.

"I’m excited to build on our playoff success, and continue to show that we are a cup challenging team in the league! Slava Koulikov is again building a fantastic roster to do that and I am excited to be a part of it.”

Norton had a testimonial match at Planet Ice last weekend.

Head coach Koulikov added: “Having Tom return for his 11th straight season with us is nothing short of incredible. His unwavering loyalty to the club and his teammates demonstrates a level of commitment that is rare in today’s game.

“His leadership both on and off the ice is unparalleled, setting a standard for dedication and commitment that inspires everyone in our organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the ice, he consistently brings a level of skill and tenacity that makes a significant impact in every game. His defensive prowess and strategic play are invaluable to our success, but it is his role as a mentor and leader that truly sets him apart.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a player of his calibre and character, and I look forward to many more successful seasons together.”

Local lad Luke Clark will offer back-up duties to recent netminder signing Hayden Lavigne.

Clark was part of the Phantoms junior system from 2014-2020. Most recently, he has played three seasons with NIHL 2 side Haringey Huskies.