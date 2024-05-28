Tom signs on for season 11 at the Peterborough Phantoms as back-up netminder joins the club

By Alan Swann
Published 28th May 2024, 16:22 BST
Tom Norton (right). Photo Paul Young.Tom Norton (right). Photo Paul Young.
​Loyal defenceman Tom Norton has signed on for his 11th season with Peterborough Phantoms.

​Norton first joined the Phantoms roster as a 23-year-old in the 2012/13 season, and has gone on to play 569 games for the club.

He’s put up 423 points and lifted an impressive six trophies (2 x Play-offs, 2 x National Cup, 1 x Autumn Cup, 1 x South Play-offs), and has been voted Phantoms D-man of the year four times.

Norton said: “I obviously say this every year, but it’s a no brainer to sign another season with the Phantoms as this team is my home and I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else.

"I’m excited to build on our playoff success, and continue to show that we are a cup challenging team in the league! Slava Koulikov is again building a fantastic roster to do that and I am excited to be a part of it.”

Norton had a testimonial match at Planet Ice last weekend.

Head coach Koulikov added: “Having Tom return for his 11th straight season with us is nothing short of incredible. His unwavering loyalty to the club and his teammates demonstrates a level of commitment that is rare in today’s game.

“His leadership both on and off the ice is unparalleled, setting a standard for dedication and commitment that inspires everyone in our organisation.

"On the ice, he consistently brings a level of skill and tenacity that makes a significant impact in every game. His defensive prowess and strategic play are invaluable to our success, but it is his role as a mentor and leader that truly sets him apart.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a player of his calibre and character, and I look forward to many more successful seasons together.”

Local lad Luke Clark will offer back-up duties to recent netminder signing Hayden Lavigne.

Clark was part of the Phantoms junior system from 2014-2020. Most recently, he has played three seasons with NIHL 2 side Haringey Huskies.

He has signed a two-way contract and will also play for the NIHL 2 Phantoms.

