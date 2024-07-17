Title hat-tricks for two at the Northants County Bowls Finals

Champion of Champion finalists Ally McNaughton (Wittering, left) and Robert Heath (Yaxley).

​Two bowlers claimed title hat-tricks at the Northants Bowling Federation finals at Blackstones last weekend, and a third will also feature in three events at next month's national finals in Skegness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Paul Dalliday (Parkway) won the two-bowl singles and then teamed up twice with Michelle Coleman to win the mixed pairs and then the mixed triples, where they were joined by Tristan Morton.

Angela Cox (Langfoft) retained the secretary singles title after winning the four-bowl singles and ended the day by claiming the pairs crown with Patricia Booth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schoolboy Ollie Jeapes (Stamford/Spalding), having already qualified for the under 25 singles and pairs, added a third title to his collection by winning the four-bowl singles.

Champion of Champion finalists Ally McNaughton (Wittering, left) and Robert Heath (Yaxley).

But the teenager missed out on a fourth win with his father Michael and Adam Emery in the two-bowl triples, losing to host club trio Michael Humphreys, Paul Buckley and Stephen Harris.

Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) remains on course to successfully defend the national veterans crown, while the Parkway trio of Adam Emery and the Morton brothers, Tristan and Ean, retained the three-bowl triples title.

RESULTS

MEN: 2-bowl singles: Paul Dalliday (Parkway) bt Stuart Agger (Whittlesey Manor) 21-11; 4-bowl singles: Ollie Jeapes (Parkway) bt John Earl (Blackstones) 21-6; Vets singles: Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) bt Roger Stevens (Whittlesey Manor) 21-8; Champion of Champions: Roger Stevens (Whittlesey Manor) bt Neil Wright (Parkway) 21-19; Secretary singles: Robert Heath (Yaxley) bt Ally McNaughton (Wittering) 21-13; Pairs: Graham Agger & Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor) bt Roger Stevens & Tom Newman (Whittlesey Manor) 20-19; Senior pairs: Dusty Millar & Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) bt John Suffling & Bob Warters (Ketton) 16-15; Mixed pairs: Paul Dalliday & Michelle Coleman (Parkway) bt Louise & Stephen Harris (Blackstones) 24-9; Senior mixed pairs: Jenny Mosley & Michael Gordon (Yaxley) bt Elaine Upton & John Suffling (Ketton) 16-14; 2-bowl triples: Michael Humphreys, Paul Buckley, Stephen Harris (Blackstones) bt Ollie Jeapes, Adam Emery, Michael Jeapes (Parkway) 17-16; 3-bowl triples: Adam Emery, Tristan & Ean Morton (Parkway) bt Bob Goodall, Steve & Gavin Jinks (City of P’boro) 22-11; Mixed triples: Paul Dalliday, Michelle Coleman, Tristan Morton (Parkway) bt Michael Humphreys, Katie Bailey, John Earl (Blackstones) 21-13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WOMEN: 2-bowl singles: Jan McDougall (Crowland) bt Chris Ford (Stamford) 21-18; 4-bowl singles: Angela Cox (Langtoft) bt Sue Seed (Stamford) 21-15; Senior singles: Chris Ford (Stamford) bt Elizabeth Wallace (Stamford) 21-6; Champion of Champions: Elaine Upton (Ketton) bt Judith Arnold (Deeping) 21-11; Secretary singles: Angela Cox (Langtoft) bt Carol Grief (Crowland) 21-10; Pairs: Angela Cox & Patricia Booth (Langtoft) bt Michelle & Hannah Willoughby (Wittering) 25-12; Senior pairs: Helen Tilley & Elaine Upton (Ketton) bt Chris Ryan & Jan McDougall (Crowland) 21-16; 2-bowl triples: Carol Warters, Shirley Suffling, Helen Tilley (Ketton) bt Kate Heath, Viv Hempsell, Karen Mercer (Yaxley) 22-12; 3-bowl triples: Carol Warters, Lynne Hulme, Shirley Suffling (Ketton) bt Hazel Bass, Gill King, Marlene Osborne (Yaxley) 22-6.

ROUND-UP

Hunts, beaten finalists last year, bid to reach the semi-finals of the Bowls England Middleton Cup on Saturday when they face Norfolk at Newmarket.

Holders Parkway face Whittlesey Manor in the Northants Bowling Federation's Club Championship for the Dan Duffy Trophy at City of Peterborough tonight (Thursday, 6.30pm).