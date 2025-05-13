Titans are regional netball champions, plus the latest news and results from local boxing, bowls, darts, and golf

The successful Stamford & Rutland Titans netball team, left to right, Izzy Lakey, Tina Sayers (coach), Issy Diamond, Evie Dixon, Elsie Lawrie, Grace Wade, Matilda Breslin, Amber Johnston, Lucy Perkins, Meg Sayers (coach)

Stamford Rutland Netball Club lit up the courts at the East Midlands U11 Championships with their Titans squad going unbeaten to be crowned champions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club fielded three teams with the Mavericks finishing 7th and the Warriors 13th. The Titans won every game in their group against more established clubs Hucknall Town, Bingham NC, Washy Imps, Market Harborough, Notts City NC and Charnwood Rutland B and C Teams, They then sealed the title with a calm and clinical victory in a hard fought match against Charnwood Rutland A.

Coach Tina Sayers said: “The girls were exceptional—so composed and confident in every match. They’ve worked so hard for this and it showed in how they played. Their support for each other and their focus was fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MOTORSPORT Teenage star Alfie Garford overcame a tricky start to his weekend to claim a podium finish in the second round of the Mini Challenge Trophy at the iconic Brands Hatch circuit.

Alfie Garford with his latest trophy haul.

Garford and his team struggled to find pace in the test sessions, but lengthy hard work corrected the issue in time for a ninth place finish in race one.

But Garford delivered one of the drives of the day in race two. He worked his way through the field from ninth on the grid with a series of impressive moves which picked off the competition to finish in a superb 2nd place and the chance to celebrate on the podium in front of a huge crowd. He was also crowned ‘top rookie and moved up to third overall in the competition.

BOXING

Top Yard prospect Jim Burton lost his England Boxing National School Championship semi-final at Northumbria University in Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burton took on National Champion Lenny Clarke from Kent and they delivered a terrific contest which the city fighter lost narrowly on points. Clarke went on to win the title.

BOWLS

The outdoor bowls season gets under way in earnest this weekend when Hunts host one of the eight area rounds of the Bowls England men's Balcombe Trophy. They will be facing Norfolk, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire at Brampton in a format of singles, pairs, triples and fours and the competition takes on even more significance this year as an international senior trial, writes Melvyn Beck.

Hunts visit Whittlesey Manor on Saturday week for a game against the Northants Federation as a lead up to their Middleton Cup campaign which starts next month.

Meanwhile, a Northants Federation side made up of the Newton Trophy squad played Whittlesey Manor on Saturday in the annual John Dickenson Memorial Shield fixture which went the way of the Manor 110-94.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants Women's Bowling Federation has announced the appointment of Conservative Club member Sheila Craig as their deputy president.

GOLF

The latest results from the local clubs…

Mixed

May Medal: 1 Trish Crighton, 2 Vanessa Perry, 3 Sue Dibble.

American Greensomes: 1 D. Brown/B. Dawson; 2 G. Bolden/T. Kane, 3 J. Blaine/L. Clark

Seniors

White Tee Stableford: Division 1: John Mackle, 2 Vernon Brown, 3 Ken Huntly. Division 2: 1 Kit Hunt, 2 Pasquale Ambrosio, 3 Trevor Hunter. Division 3: 1 John Harrison, 2 Pete Reynolds, 3 Roy Taggart.

Ladies

Medal: 1 Carla Myhill, 2 Oggie Wentworth, 3 Anne Milsom.

MILTON

Ladies

Captain’s Charity Day Stableford in aid of British Heart Foundation. Division One: 1 Angela Roper 40pts, 2 Linda Gill 38, 3 Anne Dewhurst 38. Division Two: 1 Lesley Fredericks 41pts, 2 Janet Goodall 36, 3 Ella Reed 36.

NENE PARK

Men

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Image Trophy, TW: Division One: 1 John Devine 40pts, 2 Roy Benistom 39, 3 Huw West 38. Division Two: 1 Chris Orr 42pts, 2 Stuart Evans 41, 3 Stuart Webb 38.

Ladies

May Stableford OM: Division One: 1 Stacey Bell 37pts, 2 Chris Young 36, 3 Elaine Williams 35. Division Two: 1 Carol Alban 37pts, 2 Leah Jeeves 37, 3 Karen Ivens 37.

Seniors

Suzanne Dickens Trophy TW: Division One: 1 Vernon Brown 39pts, 2 Jimmy Cannon 38, 3 Paul Clay 37. Division Two: 1 Paul Mason 42pts, 2 Neil Dodd 40, 3 Graham Murthwaite 39.

Mixed

Marwill Salvers foursomes: 1 Gary Scotcher/Liz Norfolk 42pts, 2 Aaron Baker/Denise Payne 41, 3 Heather/Scott Oestel 40.

DARTS

Ladies Clubs League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standings: 1 Boulevard B P22 30pts, 2 Parkway P22 28pts, 3 YRBL P22 28pts, 4 PSL P22 28pts, 5 Boulevard C P22 22pts, 6 Boulevard A P23 18pts, 7 Boulevard D P21 0pts.

Results: Boulevard D 0, Parkway 7; PSL 4, Boulevard A 3; Boulevard B 6, Boulevard C 1.

High scores: 133 J. Rootham (PSL), 127 S. Beckwith (Boulevard C), 121 J. White (Boulevard D), 102 J. Homewood (Boulevard B), 100 B. McKillop (Boulevard C).

Mixed Pairs League

Standings: 1 Boule B P3 21pts, 2 Boulevard Bail Bonds P4 19pts, 3 Farcet P4 18pts, 4 Boulevard Believers P3 11pts, 5 Apple Cart P4 3pts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High scores: Leigh Truss (Boule B) 180, 140, 100; Paula De'ath (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 180; Dennis Harbour (Boule B) 140 x 2 100; Patrick Crabtree (Farcet) 140, 120; Graham Cooke (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 140, 100; Jeff Powe (Farcet) 140, 100; Ray Elsom (Farcet) 137, 135, 100 x 2; Kyle Santoro (Apple Cart) 121, 100; Duane Hamlett (Farcet) 119; Sue Thompson (Boule B) 114; Lisa Leedell (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 108, 100.