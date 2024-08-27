Three National titles for local bowlers including a couple of history makers and couple of near misses
Parkway’s bowling brothers Ean and Tristan Morton won the Bowls England National Pairs Championship at Leamington.
Fourteen year-old Ollie Jeapes, also of Parkway, won the English Bowling Federation’s Under 25 Singles crown at Skegness.
And, also at Skegness, Graham Agger of Whittlesey Manor retained his EBD Veterans Singles.
Jeapes and Agger were history makers…
BOWLING BROTHERS
It is a second pairs title for England international Tristan, but a first for Ean, and both have now won the pairs, triples and fours titles, with Tristan adding the two-bowl singles for good measure.
Apart from having to go into an extra end in the quarter-finals, they dominated the rest of their opponents, including England legend Andy Thomson.
They will now represent England in next year's British Isles championships.
However, the Mortons, with Mike Robertson, lost their opening match in the triples the day after their pairs success.
CHILD PRODIGY
Jeapes (14) became the first player from Northants to win the Junior Singles which means is now holds both the English Bowls Federation's indoor and outdoor under 25 titles.
Jeapes beat bowlers from Hunts (21-9) and North Essex (21-18) before seeing off a Northumberland bowler 21-16 in the final.
Jeapes also reached the final of the under 25 open pairs with Blackstones' Owen Aspinall, but a Suffolk team beat the local lads 21-13.
Jeapes and Aspinall had beaten teams from Norfolk (21-4), Lincs (20-7) and Humberside (22-17).
AGELESS AGGER
Agger became the first Northants bowler to successfully defend a national title after winning the veterans singles with an emphatic 21-5 win over a Lincs bowler in the final.
Agger had beaten opponents from Durham (21-8) and Norfolk (21-16) to reach the final.
ROUND-UP
Northants bowlers also reached two other finals, Langtoft's Angela Cox in the four-bowl singles and the Blackstones trio of Michael Humphreys, Paul Buckley and Stephen Harris in the two-bowl triples.
Cox beat North Essex 21-19 and Notts 21-18, but lost 21-5 to Norfolk in the final.
The triple team beat Durham 19-8, Hunts 20-13, but lost 19-7 to Notts in their final.
Parkway’s Paul Dalliday and Michelle Coleman beat Humberside 19-18 in the Mixed Pairs, but lost 19-18 to Durham in the second round.
Women’s senior pair Helen Tilley and Elaine Upton (Ketton) beat Norfolk 18-9 then lost 26-10 to Hunts in the second round.
Hunts will be seeking more national glory on Sunday when they face Wiltshire in the semi-finals of the Middleton Cup.
Yaxley man Nicky Brett and daughter Chloe reached the semi-finals of the family pairs at Skegness.