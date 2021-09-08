Thorney trainer’s star mare in action at the Doncaster St Leger Festival on Thursday

Eileendover

The exciting four-year-old takes the next step in her career against nine runners in the Hippo Pro 3 Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes over an extended one mile and six furlongs on Town Moor.

The contest is live on ITV3 at 3.15pm and Eileendover is searching for her second victory on the Flat. The four-year-old produced her best performance to date in this sphere when an impressive three-length winner of a competitive handicap at Newmarket, powering clear in good style to score by three lengths under Shane Kelly.

Eileendover now takes the step up to Group company for the first time in her career on the Flat, having previously finished sixth and fifth respectively in two Listed events.

Set to again be ridden by Kelly, Eileendover is a 16/1 chance for the contest at Doncaster in which the market leader is Free Wind at 9/4. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the three-year-old impressed when landing a Group-race in France last time out and has to be high on the shortlist.

Eileendover chased home Yesyes when she made a winning debut at Haydock in May, defeating Sly’s stable star by two and a quarter-lengths. She has since gone on to enjoy Listed glory at Chester and is another to consider at around the 5/1 mark.

Others who warrant a mention in the nine-runner event include Save A Forest (11/2) and Golden Pass (8/1) who have both enjoyed Listed successes this term and Irish raider Silence Please (11/2) who was far from disgraced when chasing home the classy Tarnawa at Leopardstown before finishing fourth in a Deauville Group Two last time out.