Thorney trainer’s fine form continued with a Wetherby winner and she has another runner at Fakenham on Monday
Thorney trainer Pam Sly continued her fine record at Wetherby with a 19th career winner at the track following Haafapiece’s smooth victory at the track on Saturday afternoon (January 15).
Sly, who was also registering her seventh victory of the National Hunt season from 38 runners, a stunning 18% strike-rate.
This latest success also saw Haafapiece record his second win of the season, with both victories coming at Wetherby. The nine-year-old was always travelling well and kept on strongly to vie for the lead at the second-last. Ridden by Jack Andrews, the son of Haafhd quickened in fine style to score by two and a quarter-lengths, keeping on in good style to defeat the talented Ballyandy.
Haafapiece now looks destined for a rise in the weights, but there looks to be more room for improvement following this impressive success and he is one to keep on side going forward.
Sly’s other runner on Saturday was Fransham who finished a respectable third in a handicap chase at Wetherby. Towards the back of the field early on, the eight-year-old made good progress to lead at the fourth-last, but was soon pushed along and having been headed at the second-last, he eventually finished third, beaten four and a quarter-lengths to Grade One winning hurdler Cornerstone Lad who was recording his first victory over fences.
Sly could have two runners this week. William Cody runs for connections at Fakenham today (January 17) in the 1.40pm. The five-year-old needs to build on a fifth placed effort at Leicester last time out, but the move into handicap company is interesting as is the return to two and a half-miles.
Classic winning trainer Sly could also run Chic Avenue in a Listed event on Friday (January 21) at Market Rasen. Third on debut at Wetherby, the four-year-old went on to finish ninth in a Listed contest at Cheltenham earlier this month, but this race looks an interesting bit of placing and she is one to watch if she goes for this assignment.