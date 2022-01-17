Thorney trainer’s fine form continued with a Wetherby winner and she has another runner at Fakenham on Monday

Horse racing action from Wetherby. Photo: Getty Images.

Sly, who was also registering her seventh victory of the National Hunt season from 38 runners, a stunning 18% strike-rate.

This latest success also saw Haafapiece record his second win of the season, with both victories coming at Wetherby. The nine-year-old was always travelling well and kept on strongly to vie for the lead at the second-last. Ridden by Jack Andrews, the son of Haafhd quickened in fine style to score by two and a quarter-lengths, keeping on in good style to defeat the talented Ballyandy.

Haafapiece now looks destined for a rise in the weights, but there looks to be more room for improvement following this impressive success and he is one to keep on side going forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sly’s other runner on Saturday was Fransham who finished a respectable third in a handicap chase at Wetherby. Towards the back of the field early on, the eight-year-old made good progress to lead at the fourth-last, but was soon pushed along and having been headed at the second-last, he eventually finished third, beaten four and a quarter-lengths to Grade One winning hurdler Cornerstone Lad who was recording his first victory over fences.

Sly could have two runners this week. William Cody runs for connections at Fakenham today (January 17) in the 1.40pm. The five-year-old needs to build on a fifth placed effort at Leicester last time out, but the move into handicap company is interesting as is the return to two and a half-miles.