Thorney trainer has a big race favourite at York on Saturday

Dazzling Dan is currently the 11/4 favourite for the £25,000 JCB Handicap over seven furlongs live on ITV4 at 2.35pm. The five-year-old has already amassed over £92,000 in earnings during his career, with the pick of his winning efforts coming when defeating subsequent July Cup hero Oxted at Newmarket in a handicap in August, 2019.

So far in 2021, Dazzling Dan finished a well-beaten eighth on his return to action at Newmarket when he looked in need of the run under Callum Shepherd. The son of Dandy Man then took a big step forward under talented 3lb claimer Ray Dawson to score at Yarmouth in April by a length and a half on quick ground over seven furlongs.

Sly’s charge then went back to Newmarket to contest a competitive handicap in May and ran a race full of promise to finish third, again under Dawson. Dazzling Dan showed a good attitude to keep on strongly on the run to the line and looks open to more improvement in tomorrow’s event at York.

Officially rated 91, there looks to be mileage in that mark and with quick ground a major positive, he makes plenty of appeal.

The list of dangers are headed by Gifted Ruler who has been gelded since finished a narrow second over seven furlongs at Newmarket last term. He has to defy a 350-day absence and is the general 4/1 second-favourite.

Others towards the top of the market include National League (6/1) who has been out of form so far this term and Baashir (15/2) who disappointed on the all-weather at Catterick last time out, but is a danger if finding the same form which saw him finish second at Nottingham in May.