Thorney trainer aims for New Year’s Day prize at Cheltenham after completing an excellent 2021

Racing at Cheltenham. Photo: Michael Steele, Getty Images

Following a quiet couple of weeks, Sly unleashes Chic Avenue in the concluding contest at Prestbury Park for which the three-year-old looks to hold leading claims.

Chic Avenue is a daughter of Champs Elysees and is out of Chicklemix who was a winner over both hurdles and fences for Sly. The three-year-old was bred, and is owned and trained, by Sly who famously won the 2006 1000 Guineas with Speciosa.

Chic Avenue shaped with an abundance of promise on debut at Wetherby in December when staying on strongly to finish a fine third. Held up in the early stages of the race, Chic Avenue kept on with tons of promise when beaten a length in what looked a competitive bumper. There was clearly lots to like about that effort and this exciting prospect looks open to any amount of improvement going forward.

Pam Sly.

There are 15 runners in the Listed content and they include Alazar who scored on debut, before ultimately disappointing when only third on his latest start. Mr Sundancer also won on debut and is another interesting runner, coupled with last time out winners Iliade Allen and Legionair. However, the one they look to all have to beat is Poetic Music. She is unbeaten in two career starts and made a winning start for Fergal O’Brien when successful at Newbury in December.