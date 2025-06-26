There was still plenty to cheer despite a low finishing position for PANVAC in Luton

Pole vault winner Angus Bowling.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC finished 4th out of six teams in a Southern Athletics League Division One meeting at Luton.

But there was still plenty to cheer about with athletes from the club winning nine events including some star performances from some of the more unsung female athletes.

Nicola Gibson has been a steady accumulator of points for years, chiefly as a 400m runner. At Luton she ran the B 800m and also competed in the B high jump, winning both events. Gibson ran 2:35.5 for her 800m win and cleared 1.25m in the high jump.

Amber Park was the winner of the A 800m in a time of 2:22.3, her fastest time since 2019.

Emma Hornsby has returned to the sport this year after several years away and made her mark on Sunday with 2nd place finishes in both the high and long jumps.

Sally Pusey had a good day finishing 2nd in the B hammer, while the ever consistent Andrea Jenkins won the A event with a throw of 44.82m. Jenkins threw the discus 33.17m to also gain maximum points in that event.

There was a 2nd place finish for Elizabeth Taylor in the 400m.

Angus Bowling & Noah Fell made a clean sweep of the pole vault with Bowling vaulting 4.20m to win the A event and Fell winning the B event with 2.80m. Bowling picked up more valuable points when finishing runner-up in the triple jump.

Jack Wheatley clocked 15.3 to win the 110m hurdles and Donovan Capes threw 12.81m when winning the shot. Dave Bush won the B shot with a 12.06m throw.

Michael Major took 2nd place in the B 1,500m and Simon Achurch was runner-up in both the B discus & javelin.