​The title-winning Peterborough RUFC Ladies team are on a recruitment drive.

The title-winning Borough Ladies squad

​A perfect playing record of 12 wins in 12 games led to the NC2 Midlands title last season and promotion to NC1 for the 2023-24 campaign.

Borough are now hoping to improve their squad ahead of stiffer tests to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They won their last game of last season against Bedford Blues 77-0!

A club spkesperson said: “Rugby is a sport for everyone. There is a position for you whatever your ability or fitness levels.

"We have members who have taken the sport up in their 30s and youngsters who have been playing since they were six years old.

"All you need is determination to learn something new. We are also looking to welcome back players who may have given their boots a rest, whether due to work commitments, moving cities or even having a family. There is a space for you!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The saying ‘success breeds success’ is certainly true at Borough as the ladies and girl’s sections go from strength to strength.

Last season Borough’s under 14 girls won the Eastern Counties Cup, while the Under 16s and Under 12s also had impressive records.

Numbers getting involved in the sport are growing on a monthly basis thanks to the high-profile success of Women’s Premier 15s and England’s Red Roses.

‘Give it a Go’ sessions are running on Tuesday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 18 from 6.30pm at Fortress Fengate, Peterborough, PE1 5XA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These sessions are open to all ladies and girls wanting to give the sport a go. There is no charge and fully qualified coaches will be on site.

For more information please email [email protected]

MEN

Peterborough RUFC have made significant changes as they approach the 100th season in the club’s history.

​Shane Manning has been appointed the director of rugby at Fengate, but will continue in his head coach role.

The colts have been brought under the senior wing of the club to make the transition to senior rugby easier. Pete Kolakowski is the new colts coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad