The Thundercats are ‘go’ again as Peterborough Pnathers bring back their famous junior team

Max Perry in action. Photo: Jeff Davies.

The club have a strong tradition of bringing through younger riders and the Thundercats team is a big stepping stone to launch riders.

Panthers mascot Max Perry has already landed a place in Leicester’s National Development League team and back in the 90s David Howe, Olly Allen and Simon Stead came through the system and went on to ride for their country.

Club co-promoter Carl Johnson said: “We are delighted to be bringing back the Peterborough Thundercats for the new 2022 season. It’s another great opportunity for all Premiership clubs to give track time to our up and coming youth.

“After so much success for the Thundercats over the years it is a real pleasure to see them lining up for the red and black attack in 2022!”

The club are now looking for a team sponsor to join the Thundercats and put their name to this exciting project.

Any businesses or individuals that may be interested can email [email protected] in the first instance.

The club are counting down to the new season with the Speedway Riders Benevolent Fund meeting – ‘Ben Fund Bonanza’ – opening up the campaign on Sunday, March 27.