The popular 'Legends Tour' snooker returns to the Court in Bretton on Sunday

Local snooker star Steve Singh. Photo David Lowndes.

The popular ‘Legends Tour’ snooker returns to the Court Club, Bretton, on Sunday when 16 players will battle it out to lift the Masters Cup trophy and claim the £450 top prize.

Ipswich star Paul Sparrow will be defending the title he won last year, facing off against ex-England international Colin Mitchell in a mouth-watering first round clash.

Ely-based Australian Ryan Thomerson will begin his quest for glory when he tackles former Six Reds and Snooker Classic runner-up Tom Parry, while former professionals Gary Skipworth and Steven Waldron open their campaigns against each other.

Peterborough is strongly represented with six players in the field, including Steve Singh, who faces Norwich's Luke Pinches, and Vaughan Lutkin who takes on fellow city potter Steve Martin.

All matches are best-of-3 frames with play commencing at 10am.