The lowdown on Peterborough Panthers and their 2021 Speedway Premiership rivals

Peterborough Panthers at Press Day 2021, from left, Chris Harris, Michael Palm Toft, Ulrich Ostergaard, Jordan Palin, Bjarne Pedersen and (front) Scott Nicholls. Hans Andersen was absent. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Permiership season started on Monday (May 17) with wins for Belle Vue and Ipswich.

Belle Vue beat Panthers’ first opponents Sheffield 47-43 at the National Speedway Stadium, while Ipswich won the East Anglian derby at King’s Lynn by the same score.

Ipswich host Belle Vue tomorrow (Thursday) when Panthers open their season at Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A two-page preview of the Premiership season can be seen in tomorrows (May 20) edition of the Peterborough Telegraph.

Here’s the lowdown on the competing teams.

BELLE VUE ACES

Title odds: 9/4

Key man: Charles Wright won the British title when with Panthers in 2019.

Line-up: 1 Brady Kurtz 7.54, 2 Charles Wright 6.51, 3 Daniel Bewley 6.15, 4 Steve Worrall 5.53, 5 Richie Worrall 5.09, 6 Jye Etheridge 4.35, 7 Tom Brennan 4.00. TOTAL 35.17

IPSWICH WITCHES

Title odds: 13/2

Key man: Does 45 year-old Jason Crump still have the class that made him a three-time World Champion?

Line-up: 1 Jason Crump 8.00, 2 Nicolai Klindt 7.43, 3 Danny King 6.66, 4 Cameron Heeps 6.30, 5 Jordan Stewart 4.00, 6 Anders Rowe 3.00, 7 Drew Kemp 3.00. TOTAL 35.39

KING’S LYNN STARS

Title odds: 12/1

Key man: German Erik Riss is an exciting racer.

Line-up: 1 Craig Cook 7.59, 2 Erik Riss 6.61, 3 Thomas Jorgensen 5.90, 4 Lewis Kerr 5.43, 5 Ty Proctor 4.43, 6 Lewis Bridger 4.28, 7 Ryan Kinsley 3.00. TOTAL 34.24.

Peterborough Panthers

Title odds: 10/1

Key man: World Cup winner Bjarne Pedersen is determined to end a glittering career on a high.

Line-up: 1 Bjarne Pedersen 6.91, 2 Michael Palm Toft 6.30, 3 Chris Harris 6.01, 4 Hans Andersen 5.79, 5 Scott Nicholls 5.36, Ulrich Ostergaard 4.00, 7 Jordan Palin 1.00. TOTAL 34.37

SHEFFIELD TIGERS

Title odds: 11/4

Key man: Australian Troy Batchelor has the highest average in the entire Premiership.

Line-up: 1 Troy Batchelor 8.82, 2 Jack Holder 7.49, 3 Adam Ellis 6.33, 4 Kyle Howarth 5.58, 5 Justin Sedgman 4.00, 6 James Wright 3.00, 7 Josh Bates 4.00. TOTAL 36.22

WOLVERHAMPTON WOLVES

Title odds: 5/2

Key man: Many wanted talented reserve Tom Bacon to return to Panthers in 2021.