The lowdown on Peterborough Panthers and their 2021 Speedway Premiership rivals
Peterborough Panthers are 10/1 fifth favourites with Sky Bet in a field of six to win the 2021 Premiership title.
The Permiership season started on Monday (May 17) with wins for Belle Vue and Ipswich.
Belle Vue beat Panthers’ first opponents Sheffield 47-43 at the National Speedway Stadium, while Ipswich won the East Anglian derby at King’s Lynn by the same score.
Ipswich host Belle Vue tomorrow (Thursday) when Panthers open their season at Sheffield.
A two-page preview of the Premiership season can be seen in tomorrows (May 20) edition of the Peterborough Telegraph.
Here’s the lowdown on the competing teams.
BELLE VUE ACES
Title odds: 9/4
Key man: Charles Wright won the British title when with Panthers in 2019.
Line-up: 1 Brady Kurtz 7.54, 2 Charles Wright 6.51, 3 Daniel Bewley 6.15, 4 Steve Worrall 5.53, 5 Richie Worrall 5.09, 6 Jye Etheridge 4.35, 7 Tom Brennan 4.00. TOTAL 35.17
IPSWICH WITCHES
Title odds: 13/2
Key man: Does 45 year-old Jason Crump still have the class that made him a three-time World Champion?
Line-up: 1 Jason Crump 8.00, 2 Nicolai Klindt 7.43, 3 Danny King 6.66, 4 Cameron Heeps 6.30, 5 Jordan Stewart 4.00, 6 Anders Rowe 3.00, 7 Drew Kemp 3.00. TOTAL 35.39
KING’S LYNN STARS
Title odds: 12/1
Key man: German Erik Riss is an exciting racer.
Line-up: 1 Craig Cook 7.59, 2 Erik Riss 6.61, 3 Thomas Jorgensen 5.90, 4 Lewis Kerr 5.43, 5 Ty Proctor 4.43, 6 Lewis Bridger 4.28, 7 Ryan Kinsley 3.00. TOTAL 34.24.
Peterborough Panthers
Title odds: 10/1
Key man: World Cup winner Bjarne Pedersen is determined to end a glittering career on a high.
Line-up: 1 Bjarne Pedersen 6.91, 2 Michael Palm Toft 6.30, 3 Chris Harris 6.01, 4 Hans Andersen 5.79, 5 Scott Nicholls 5.36, Ulrich Ostergaard 4.00, 7 Jordan Palin 1.00. TOTAL 34.37
SHEFFIELD TIGERS
Title odds: 11/4
Key man: Australian Troy Batchelor has the highest average in the entire Premiership.
Line-up: 1 Troy Batchelor 8.82, 2 Jack Holder 7.49, 3 Adam Ellis 6.33, 4 Kyle Howarth 5.58, 5 Justin Sedgman 4.00, 6 James Wright 3.00, 7 Josh Bates 4.00. TOTAL 36.22
WOLVERHAMPTON WOLVES
Title odds: 5/2
Key man: Many wanted talented reserve Tom Bacon to return to Panthers in 2021.
Line-up: 1 Sam Masters 7.35, 2 Rory Schlein 6.65, 3 Nick Morris 5.38, 4 Luke Becker 5.27, 5 Ryan Douglas 4.66, 6 Broc Nicol 4.00, 7 Tom Bacon 4.00. TOTAL 33.31.