Tim Dyer.

The 61 year-old has now taken wickets in each of the last seven decades – from the 1960s to the 2020s!

Dyer was playing at Billingborough seconds who were shot out for just 82 on the way to a nine-wicket defeat.

At the other end of the age range in the same division 16 year-old Miles Morris scored a career best 128 not out as Newborough seconds beat Heckington by 152 runs. Nigel Griffin claimed 7-35 as Heckington were dismissed for 108. Joe Mills was another Newborough centurian. He made 104 as the Bulls passed March Town’s 230 with seven wickets in hand in Rutland Division Two.

Club captain David Clarke – a non-bowler in truth- took four wickets and struck 115 not out as reigning champions Peterborough Town reignited their Rutland Division One title challenge with a seven-wicket win at Uppingham.

But Town seconds lost their Northants Division One match at Burton Latimer in heartbreaking fashion. After an excellent 86 from Veer Mangat, bottom-placed Town had three wickets intact to score two runs to pass their hosts’ 191, but lost them all without adding to their total to lose by one run.

In Northants Division Three in-form Nehal Patel cracked his second ton of the season with 109 in a big win against Old. Patel is the top scorer in the division with 481 runs.

Burghley Park carried their sixes winning form into their Hunts Division One game at Upwood as a seven-wicket win took them to the top of the table. Chris Armstrong (85) and Ben Stroud (71) batted well as Burghley chased down Upwood’s 234 with eight overs to spare.

There are just six points between the top three in this division after third-placed Barnack beat previous leaders Buckden by six wickets.

In Division Two leaders Werrington beat Sheikh 11 by 128 runs to move 27 points clear of Nassington who despatched Peterborough Town thirds by 89 runs. Hamad Ali (66) and Mehboob Yousaf (52) scored well for Werrington with Yasser Qayum (90) top scoring for Nassington.

The Old Deaconians won the Norman Saltmarsh Trophy for the first time since 2016. The trophy is contested by an old boys team from Thomas Deacon Academy and a Beacon’s school side.