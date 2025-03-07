The latest exploits from the city's English Premier Division roller hockey side

The Peterborough Roller Hockey team who play in the English Premier Division. Back row, left to right, Luca Oakley, Jake Reed, Thomas Semilore, Michael Carter (Captain), Ewan Cann and Arthur Corr (Coach). Front, Thomas Hillam, Anthony WIlliams, Tyler Salmon and Harry Hillam.The Peterborough Roller Hockey team who play in the English Premier Division. Back row, left to right, Luca Oakley, Jake Reed, Thomas Semilore, Michael Carter (Captain), Ewan Cann and Arthur Corr (Coach). Front, Thomas Hillam, Anthony WIlliams, Tyler Salmon and Harry Hillam.
​Peterborough Roller Hockey Club has a team in the Premier Division of the English League.

​And in their last fixture they gained a creditable 4-4 draw against an in-form Letchworth side at Bushfield Sports Centre.

The city side were behind on four occasions, but each they they battled back to get level and only an inspired goalkeeping display stopped them claiming the win.

Michael Carter hit a hat-trick and was named Peterborough’s man-of-the-match, while goalkeeper Tyler Salmon and senior player Jake Reed also performed well for a team who have won three of their 12 fixtures and sit seventh in a 10-team league.

Last season the team finished in an excellent third place in a 12-team league. They play at eighth-placed Grimsby on Sunday.

