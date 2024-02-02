Futuwwa Wrestling Club members with their medal haul.

​Futuwwa Wrestling Club sent 12 members to compete in a tough event and every one of them returned with a medal.

They competed superbly to win five golds, five silvers and five bronze medals.

​Gold medal winners: Abdullah Jaral, Ameer Khan, Abdur-Rahman Sajid, Qasim Andar, Salam Agarkheil

​Silver medal winners: George Afrooznia, Abdur-Rahman Jaral, Umar Uddin, Luca Cooper, Mohammed Abdullah Hussain

​Bronze medal winners: Mohammed Shabaan Hussain, Zachary Abbas.

The club also entered wrestlers into the Coventry Open recently which attracted over 125 entries. This was a beginner/novice competition for those new or within two years of starting wrestling.

Gold medal winners: Haroon Lahl, Caleb Best.

Silver medal winners: Eesa Ehjaz, Ashar Yasir, Arham Yasir.

Bronze medal winners: Adam Fitzpatrick, Hasan Iqbal, Yasin Maklad, Zachary Choudary.

The Futuwwa club is based at Gladstone Park Community Centre on Bourges Boulevard, PE1 2AN.

The club hosts sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for anyone aged between 4 and 14 plus.

E-mail [email protected] or call 07971 448847 for more info.

Monthly fees range from £15 to £40.

