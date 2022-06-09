Rob Taylor is aiming for another world title. Pic: David Lowndes.

Taylor retired after winning his eighth world title at the 2018 ISKA World Championships in Monetgo Bay, Jamaica. He’s spent most of his time since concentrating on coaching the World Kickboxing Organisations national squad and to teach his students at his Peterborough based Taylor's Academy of Sport Karate (T.A.S.K).

Apart from a brief comeback for charity in 2019 he has remained retired, staying fit for the purpose of teaching and also his personal training business based at Definition Gym in Woodston, until now that is!

After undergoing 7 months of intensive training with coaches at the Meon Ems Impulse training centre in Huntly Grove, Taylor, a three-time winner of the PT Sportsman of the Year award, says he's in the best shape ever, and at 51 he's ready to take a crack at another world title in the Unifi9ed World kickboxing championships in Tuscany, Italy at the end of October.

Taylor said: “Meon Ems Impulse training centre offers a type of training that is very scientific and the centre is the first of its kind in the UK.“When working out, electrical impulses, controlled remotely via Bluetooth, individually stimulate each muscle group through a suit you wear during a 30 minute session. This causes the muscles to work before you even move!“Different degrees of stimulation means it's great for people of all levels of fitness and abilities especially for those with disabilities and serious injuries due to various settings ranging from recuperation and massage to endurance and muscle building.