The city's former GB athlete is running back into form

Charlotte Taylor running for England in the 2017 World Championships. Photo: PA.

She finished as 9th lady in Sunday's Telford 10k with a time of 33:27. This marked an improvement of over 30 seconds on her last outing over the distance in September.

Taylor has an impressive racing pedigree in Britain and the USA.

In 2017, while studying at the University of San Francisco, she became the first ever British athlete to win the National Collegiate Athletic Association 10,000m title, before going on to lead Britain to team gold in the European Cross Country Championship.

She also raced in the World Athletics Championship at London's Olympic Park.

Two of Peterborough's best male distance runners were also on top form in Shropshire, both running new personal bests (PBs) in the Telford race

PANVAC's Alex Gibb previous fastest 10km time did not really do him justice, and he took over a minute off it at Telford crossing the line 84th in a very high quality field with a time of 31.02.

Brian Corleys of Bushfield joggers was the second local in action, and he was delighted to have run a new PB of 33.39 which placed him ninth in his over 45s age group.