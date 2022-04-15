The Brummitt mixed hockey tournament is back over Easter after a two-year absence
The popular Brummitt mixed hockey tournament returns this weekend (April 16/17) after a two-year absence.
A reduced field of 12 teams have been split into three groups of four with the action starting at 10am at Bretton Gate on Saturday.
Eight teams will then contest two more groups on Sunday (from 10am) before the semi-finals (from 4.25pm) and the final (5.30pm). There is also a Plate competition.
Camp Retro are favourites to continue their recent domination of the event.
They’ve won the last four editions, twice against Ragamuffins who are also taking part again this year.
Food and drink is available all weekend and there will also be a tug-of-war competition and a sprint race as well as an Easter Egg hunt for youngsters.