The Brummitt mixed hockey tournament is back over Easter after a two-year absence

The winning Camp Retro side from the 2019 Brummitt.

A reduced field of 12 teams have been split into three groups of four with the action starting at 10am at Bretton Gate on Saturday.

Eight teams will then contest two more groups on Sunday (from 10am) before the semi-finals (from 4.25pm) and the final (5.30pm). There is also a Plate competition.

Camp Retro are favourites to continue their recent domination of the event.

They’ve won the last four editions, twice against Ragamuffins who are also taking part again this year.