The best of the local athletes in the Great Eastern Run

Eric Winstone finishing his 33rd consecutive Great Eastern Run. Photo David Lowndes.

There were some fine runs from local athletes in Sunday’s Great Eastern Run with Helpston Harrier Philippa Taylor just missing out on the first over 55 spot by half a second after finishing in 1:29:07.

Two other Helpston Harriers excelled with George Bailey placing 44th in 1:13.06, while Jim Morris was the 4th over 60 across the line in 1:28.23.

PANVAC’s Thomas Carlton finished 54th in a time of 1:13.36, with his team-mate Simon Fell two places and 18 seconds further back.

Yaxley were led home by Darren Hillier and Jordan Buttigieg. Hillier clocked 1:14.11 finishing 58th with Buttigieg 61st with a 1:14.14 clocking.

Darren Hillier from Yaxley Runners finishing the Great Eastern Run. Photo David Lowndes.

Ellie Piccaver was the leading Yaxley lady taking 55th position in a time of 1:30.22. Two Yaxley veterans Sue Ball & Zoe Roan excelled. Ball was 2nd over 65 in 1:57.19 while Roan clocked 1:36.24 to finish as 3rd over 55.

Werrington Jogger Paul Halford was the 4th over 50 across the line in a time of 1:19.10 while Yvonne Scarrott, also of Werrington, clocked 1:40.23 to finish as 5th over 55. Eye’s Nigel Sunman ran a time of 1:33.51 to finish 3rd over 65. His Eye team-mate Keith Stanley clocked 1:52.30 to finish as 3rd over 70.

Eric Winstone of Bushfield Joggers, an ever-present in all 33 Great Eastern Runs, got round in a time of 2:05.26 to finish as 7th over 70.