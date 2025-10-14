The best of the local athletes in the Great Eastern Run
Two other Helpston Harriers excelled with George Bailey placing 44th in 1:13.06, while Jim Morris was the 4th over 60 across the line in 1:28.23.
PANVAC’s Thomas Carlton finished 54th in a time of 1:13.36, with his team-mate Simon Fell two places and 18 seconds further back.
Yaxley were led home by Darren Hillier and Jordan Buttigieg. Hillier clocked 1:14.11 finishing 58th with Buttigieg 61st with a 1:14.14 clocking.
Ellie Piccaver was the leading Yaxley lady taking 55th position in a time of 1:30.22. Two Yaxley veterans Sue Ball & Zoe Roan excelled. Ball was 2nd over 65 in 1:57.19 while Roan clocked 1:36.24 to finish as 3rd over 55.
Werrington Jogger Paul Halford was the 4th over 50 across the line in a time of 1:19.10 while Yvonne Scarrott, also of Werrington, clocked 1:40.23 to finish as 5th over 55. Eye’s Nigel Sunman ran a time of 1:33.51 to finish 3rd over 65. His Eye team-mate Keith Stanley clocked 1:52.30 to finish as 3rd over 70.
Eric Winstone of Bushfield Joggers, an ever-present in all 33 Great Eastern Runs, got round in a time of 2:05.26 to finish as 7th over 70.