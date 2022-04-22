The Surrey-based Old Georgians won the English National Premier Division title with a week to spare this season after winning 17 and losing just one of their 19 top-flight matches.They will be red hot favourites to beat City who finished bottom of National Division One North to suffer a relegation into the National East Conference for next season.City of Peterborough Ladies of the East Premier Division are also tackling Old Georgians in the English Clubs Tier Two competition on Saturday, but their opponents play at a similar level at least.Old Georgians Ladies finished second in the South East Premier Division. City finished sixth in the East.