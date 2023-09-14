Martin Reffell (right)

​He gets his chance to become the first fighter from the city to win British honours in the bareknuckle boxing ring on Saturday.

He meets Reece Murray at the O2 Arena – and says winning the belt won’t be enough. He says he needs to entertain the crowd as well.

Reffell earned a hard-earned ‘fight of the night’ award after his gruelling scrap with Ryan Jett in June – and the 36 year-old says his battle with Murray will be better.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This will be a contender for fight of the year,” Reffell predicted. “I’m going to entertain.

“I have wanted the British title since I started this sport and I’m willing to spill blood to get it.

“I don’t want an easy fight. I want to get up the next morning knowing I’ve had a fight.”

Reffell says he has to fight Murray, rather than box him.

“I know I can’t outbox him,” Reffell said. “If I stand off him, he will pick me off.

“He knows my gameplan. I’m going to push him onto the back foot. I have no intention of taking a backward step for five rounds. I’m going to sit on his chest.

"I know he has that good schooling and I’m going to take it away from him. I’m a different breed to anyone he’s faced before.”

Reffell says winning the British title a few days before his 37th birthday could lead to a rematch with Jett.

There were boos from sections of the crowd after the American was awarded the decision over Reffell following five blood-soaked rounds.

Photographs of Jett’s face after the fight were published across the internet.

The fight was in a three-sided trigon under American rules where clinching was allowed and Reffell said: “It was draining in the clinches. It took a lot out of me.

"If he wants the rematch, we can do it under British rules.”

Reffell says he’s in no rush to walk away from the hardest of sports.

“I’ve told my missus I will retire when I’m 40,” Reffell added. “But that’s probably only another nine fights and I feel I’ve got more than nine fights in me.

“I’m excited by the future. After I win the British title, what’s next? Where do I go from there?