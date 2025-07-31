The amazing records of boxing brothers Jacob and Zayne Hussain

Zayne Hussain (left) and Jacob Hussain.

The Hussain boxing brothers, Jacob and Zayne, have completed an outstanding season by collecting three gold medals and a silver medal from Box Cup events in Wales and Ireland.

Box Cup competitions bring the cream of young amateurs in the sport together so for Jacob (14) and Zayne (12) to win 15 golds between them in a single season is an incredible achievement.

Jacob competed in 10 open class Box Cup winning 21 fights and collecting 10 gold medals, while Zayne won 10 times in 9 events and was rewarded with 5 gold medals.

The Jack Hunt School students recently joined Thurrock ABC, a club that boasts 5 National Champions, in an attempt to progress further.

Jacob Hussain (right) in action.

Jacob won gold in Wales and Ireland. He had three fights in Neath beating Rupert Gibbons from Downsend ABC unanimously on points in the quarter-final and then achieving a similar success in his semi-final against a highly-rated Irish fighter Sean O’Sullivan from Elite BC.

But Jacob saved an even better performance for the final against Tommy Lloyd from LA Boxing Academy. The city lad’s tremendous workrate and persistent punching power earned him a third straight unanimous points decision and a second Welsh Box Cup title.

Zayne started at the semi-final stage in South Wales and dominated Welsh champion Daniel Joyce from Premier ABC to win a comfortable points verdict.

But in the final he lost a split points decision after a cracking contest against Anthony Connors from Royston Bangers.

The brothers then travelled to Dublin for the Monkstown Box Cup and Zayne matched his older brother by winning gold.

Zayne was excellent in his semi-final win over Paddy Doherty from Treaty BC. The home fighter had a raucous crowd cheering him on, but Zayne stayed cool to win on a split points decision. Another Irish fighter Mickey Joe Joyce from Punishers BC awaited in the final and again Zayne was awarded victory, and a gold medal, on a split decision after a high class display

Jacob beat Ollie Rowley from Elite BC in his semi-final, winning all three rounds thanks to his sharp hands and fast feet.

It was Irish champion Jerry McCann from Corpus Christi for Jacob in his final. The home favourite was overwhelmed by the speed and pressure of Jacob’s punches and was knocked down in the final round before an obvious unanimous points win was completed. It was a second win at this event for Jacob.