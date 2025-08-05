Teenager Hartmann departs, but Circenis returns to Peterborough Phantoms

Ralfs Circenis has signed for Peterborough Phantoms from Berkshire Bees

It's a case one in and one out at the Peterborough Phantoms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has announced the departure of teenager Richard Hartmann, with the 19-year-old forward heading north to play for Fife Flyers in the Elite League in Scotland.

But arriving at Planet Ice Arena is a familiar face in Ralfs Circenis, who joins from the Berkshire Bees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartmann joined Phantoms midway through last season, and regularly impressed before scoring his first goal for the club before the end of the campaign.

He had initially re-signed for the Phantoms for the 2025/26 campaign, but the club has decided not to stand in the way of his chance to play at a higher level. Phantoms will retain Hartmann's NIHL contract for 2026/27 season.

Phantoms head coach Ashley Tait said: “Losing Richard is not ideal as I think he could have a had a great year with us. But when a player gets an opportunity to go to a higher level, as a coach, you aren’t going to stand in someone’s way.”

On moving north of the border, Hartmann said: “I am really excited to play for Fife this year. It’s a big step up but I am ready to prove myself and can’t wait to play in front of all the Flyers fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Rushby will now take on the vacated number 27 jersey with the Phantoms, who also welcome new signing Circenis, who has had two previous spells at the Planet Ice Arena .

In 2022/23 he picked up 53 points in 56 regular season games and he returned midway through 2023/24 and added 24 points in 30 games.

The former Latvia Under-18 International began his junior playing days in England, before spending several years in Canada, featuring for multiple sides in the GMHL. He made his name in the UK with the Solent Devils and also had a short spell in Sweden with Lindefallets SK.

Last season he worked under Phantoms head coach Tait at Berkshire Bees, and the pair have been reunited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Circenis said: “I’m really excited to be back with the Phantoms. It’s a great organisation with a passionate fanbase. I can’t wait to get going again, and once again aim to bring more silverware to Peterborough.”

Tait added: “I’m really excited to be working with Ralfs again. He’s got the ability to make things happen and can make a difference when you need it.”