Team Capes wrap up the shot put season in style

Lawson Capes in action last weekend.

Bourne Grammar schoolboy Lawson in particular will be delighted, as he set a new UK record for his age-group, one that will take some beating.

The 12-year-old already held the UK number one spot in the shot and discus, and attended the final open meeting at Sandy at the weekend.

Lawson hit an incredible 15.05m in the shot, smashing his previous unbeatable mark of 14.33m. He has now firmly stamped his name into the records books for years to come and he will now move up an age-group.

Donovan Capes shows off his England colours in Derby.

Lawson’s father Lewis said: “Wow, we just do not know how he does it! He is so fast, strong and technically gifted he just leaves everyone else behind.”

Meanwhile, Donovan wrapped up his summer by representing England in the delayed SIAB Schools International in Derby. It was the third time wearing his country’s vest for the Bourne Academy student shot-putter.

He finished fourth having thrown 15.78m, and over the season has surpassed all targets set at the start of a difficult covid-disrupted campaign.

Donovan finished the year ranked third in the UK and will be preparing for the next age group with a hard winter programme.

Father Lewis said: ”Here at Team Capes we are extremely proud of both Donovan and Lawson as they have worked so hard all year and dealt with the ups and downs of the season extremely well.