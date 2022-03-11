TASK force star Emma excels to become a double English champion

Emma Caune

Emma was taking part in her first big competition outside of Peterborough and she won gold in both the Point Karate category and Light Continuous Kickboxing event.

TASK fighters performed well to finish fourth in the team event after collecting 32 podium finishes consisting of 12 gold medals, 14 silver medals and six bronze medals in disciplines ranging from point karate and kickboxing to boxing in the ring.

TASK members are coached by British coach and three-time Peterborough Telegraph Sportsman of the Year Robert Taylor.

Taylor said: “Emma had only been training since contact sport restrictions were lifted last year. I am proud of her and of the team’s massive achievements.”

Raihan Ebrahim also impressed winning two golds and a silver, while Braydon Popat-Evans won a medal of every colour.

The TASK medal winners were: Gold: 2 Emma Caune, Raihan Ebrahim, 1 Jazmyn Popat-Evans, Deina Plekaviciate, Braydon Popat-Evans, Dominikas Brazinskas, Elise Serniak-Taylor, Marjuss Nikolajevs, Sofija Sklankina, Gabrielius Zukaustas. Silver: 1 Emile Debaseva, Braydon Popat-Evans, Jaris Balocka, Taylor Popat-Evans, Alina Sklankina, Rihanna Azad, Marjuss Nikolajevs, Karina Dvoinikova, Jack Smith, Lukas Kamainski, Lewis Donald, Rihana Azad, Lukas Debasevas, Raihan Ebrahim. Bronze: Braydon Popat-Evans, Taylor Popat-Evans, Safiyah Hussain, Lilly Marcinkowska, Gabrielius Zukaustas, Skaiste Stukaite