Jordan Jenkins aggravated a wrist injury at Belle Vue.

Tarasenko, making his first appearance in British Speedway, top-scored for the Crendon Panthers with 12 points from six rides on his Premiership debut, including two race wins, and was very quickly at home at the Manchester circuit.

It augurs well for how he will adapt to the East of England Arena, although as a team Panthers were unable to get on terms with their table-topping hosts, despite enjoying an ideal start to the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niels-Kristian Iversen and Ben Cook jetted away from the start in Heat 1 and fended off Tom Brennan and British Champion Dan Bewley for a shock 5-1 opening.

The Aces redressed the balance with a maximum of their own in Heat 2 with ‘Rising Star’ Jake Mulford getting the better of Hans Andersen, and whilst Tarasenko’s opening ride in Heat 4 was a positive one as he chased Belle Vue skipper Brady Kurtz all the way, the problem was behind as third-placed Jordan Jenkins lost a chain, and was then withdrawn from the meeting having aggravated a wrist injury.

Belle Vue stretched clear with a 5-1 in Heat 5 as Jaimon Lidsey took the lead over Iversen before Charles Wright forced his way past the Dane on the second lap, and three 4-2s followed with the second seeing guest Simon Lambert catch Richie Worrall on the last lap and snatch third place on the line by a fraction.

And then in Heat 8, Brennan led for the home side from Cook whilst Mulford rounded Andersen for third place to leave the Aces 31-17 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tarasenko took his first win in Panthers colours in Heat 9 with an excellent ride to defeat Lidsey and Wright, but the Aces effectively wrapped up the points in the next race with Brennan initially seeing off Benjamin Basso and then diving inside Worrall to take a paid win in a 5-1.

Panthers’ problems increased in Heat 11 when Iversen hit mechanical trouble on the first lap, but they did win the next two races with another fine ride by Tarasenko to overcome Lidsey in Heat 12 and then Iversen defying the Aces’ top two of Kurtz and Bewley in the next.

Belle Vue added a 4-2 in Heat 14 with Wright going inside Worrall at the end of the first lap whilst Lambert then got the better of Andersen, and the last race was shared as Iversen just held Lidsey at bay for third place as Kurtz defeated Tarasenko for the win.

Panthers manager Rob Lyon said: “It was a great debut from Vadim, the team has been searching for a No.1 all season and he rode like a No.1 really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately he didn’t have enough back-up for us to make any sort of impact, but he was really impressive.

“Niels had a decent meeting, Ben Cook rode well and also Benjamin to a lesser degree, but obviously our hands were tied at reserve.

“Jordan has a wrist injury which he rode with on Saturday, and I think when he lost the chain at that speed he jolted it. I think he’s done some ligament damage at the top of the wrist.”

Panthers are back on the road on Thursday when they visit Ipswich, before hosting the Aces back at the East of England Arena next Monday (June 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BELLE VUE 55: Brady Kurtz 14, Jaimon Lidsey 10, Charles Wright 7+2, Dan Bewley 7+1, Tom Brennan 7+1, Simon Lambert 6, Jake Mulford 4+1.