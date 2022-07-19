Peterborough Royals player-coach Tanya Dales (left) during her side's successful day in Norwich. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

LInebacker Dales is part of GB’s 45-player squad which will take part in the tournament which starts in Finland later this month and will involve eight countries. It’s her first international call-up at the age of 33.

The stellar lineup contains the host nation and defending European Champions Finland, along with the reigning World Champions, Team USA. They will be joined by the 2017 World Championship silver and bronze medalists, Canada and Mexico, as well as the 2019 European silver and bronze medalists, Sweden and Great Britain and the 2015 European bronze medalists, Germany, as well as Australia.

The tournament will be staged in Vantaa, Finland from July 28-August 8 with GB’s first game against Mexico on July 30.

A touchdown for Peterborough Royals against Leicester Falcons.

Dales said: “This is such an incredible opportunity which I’ve been working my butt off to achieve. I couldn’t have made it this far without the support and help of my two clubs, the Peterborough Royals and the South Lincs Lightning, and the new knowledge I’ve learnt from my GB teammates and coaches plus the support of my sponsors Elements Training Ltd and Fostering UK.

"Thank you everyone for believing me and bettering me, and supporting me on this journey. I cannot wait to pull on the GB jersey and do you all proud.”

Dales has been a driving force behind the creation and progression of the Royals since their formation in 2016 and they recorded two more wins in British Central Division One in Norwich at the weekend.

The city side beat Leicester Falcons 26-13 and Norwich Devils 44-27 to make it a perfect six wins out of six and ensure they will finish top of the table.

Action from Peterborough Royals v Norwich Devils. All photos: Mick Sutterby.

Royals were keen to extend their winning streak and prove a point against the Falcons in their first match up the season. It didn’t take long for the rivalry to light up again with Royals drawing first blood as Jessica Liddiard scored her first offensive touchdown.

The Falcons quickly replied with their own touchdown to leave things even at half-time, but after a stern talking to from head coach Tom Hatton, the Peterborough side got back to playing ‘Royals football’ scoring a further three touchdowns to seal the win.

After a disappointing game by their own high standards, the Royals were fored up to take on the home town ‘Devils’ team.

And the Royals roared back to life scoring 5 touchdowns in the first half with Liddiard on the scoreboard again alongside Jade Heales and Michelle Barkney. The Devils had been buoyed by a win against the Sandwell Steelers and managed to score a pair of touchdowns against the depleted Royals defense before half-time.

Action from Peterborough Royals (in possession) against Norwich Devils.

Despite the sun bearing down and injuries starting to pile up the Royals managed to score another two touchdowns and with some personnel shuffling delivered an excellent defensive stand to see out the game.

Standings: 1 Peterborough Royals P6 W6, 2 Leicester Falcons P6 W4, 3 Norwich Devils P6 W2, 4 Sandwell Steelers P6 W0.

The Royals are next in action in Leicester on Saturday, August 13 when they take on the home side and the Sandwell Steelers.

Action from Peterborough Royals (in possession) against Norwich Devils.