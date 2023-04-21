News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
24 minutes ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
1 hour ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
2 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
4 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
4 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

​Tanya of the Peterborough Royals family impresses for GB American Football team

​Peterborough Royals Women’s American Football ace Tanya Dales helped Great Britain get off to a perfect start in the European Championships.

By Alan Swann
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Tanya Dales with her support group at the Womens American Football international in Worcester. Photo: Kerry ScottTanya Dales with her support group at the Womens American Football international in Worcester. Photo: Kerry Scott
Tanya Dales with her support group at the Womens American Football international in Worcester. Photo: Kerry Scott

​Dales had playing time on both special teams and on defence as a linebacker and made some hefty tackles which assisted in a shutout 40-0 win against Sweden at Sixways Stadium in Worcester.

This was the first of four games in the European Championship. Dales is hoping to be selected for the next game in Germany towards the end of May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clubmate Jade Heales is also in the GB squad, but wasn’t selected for the first international match.

Another Royals player Bernita Grant is part of the GB coaching staff.

Most Popular

The Royals, who are seeking a hat-trick of titles, open their National League season with a home game against Leeds Chargers at Bretton Park, the home of the Peterborough Lions Rugby Union team, on Saturday (2pm).

It’s an historic match as the Royals will take part in the first 9 v 9 match in the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Women’s American Football matches in the UK have previously been seven-a-side.

Related topics:Great BritainGermany