​Tanya of the Peterborough Royals family impresses for GB American Football team

Tanya Dales with her support group at the Womens American Football international in Worcester. Photo: Kerry Scott

​Dales had playing time on both special teams and on defence as a linebacker and made some hefty tackles which assisted in a shutout 40-0 win against Sweden at Sixways Stadium in Worcester.

This was the first of four games in the European Championship. Dales is hoping to be selected for the next game in Germany towards the end of May.

Clubmate Jade Heales is also in the GB squad, but wasn’t selected for the first international match.

Another Royals player Bernita Grant is part of the GB coaching staff.

The Royals, who are seeking a hat-trick of titles, open their National League season with a home game against Leeds Chargers at Bretton Park, the home of the Peterborough Lions Rugby Union team, on Saturday (2pm).

It’s an historic match as the Royals will take part in the first 9 v 9 match in the UK.

