​Martins Susters will not play for Peterborough Phantoms again this season after suffering a concussion towards the end of last year.

Martins Susters (right) in action. Photo: Tom Scott.

​Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov said: “Over the years, Martins has experienced a number of concussions, but the last two came close together – in February and then in November.

"That led Martins to make a very difficult decision, as he loves hockey deeply, but health must come first.

"His dedication, even in the face of adversity, leaves an indelible mark on our club's success.”

Susters added: “I would like to thank Slava for so many great years as my coach and for so many trophies successfully won.

"Also, thank you to my teammates and the best fans in the league! I would like to wish the team the best of luck for the rest of the season and hopefully they can achieve great things."

WEEKEND REPORTSPhantoms felt the full force of National League title favourites Leeds Knights over the weekend.

​The city side were beaten 5-3 in Yorkshire on Saturday before slipping to a 3-1 defeat at Planet Ice the following day.

Phantoms have now slipped to fourth in the standings, while Leeds are at the top just ahead of MK Lightning with Swindon Wildcats now in third.

Phantoms were 2-0 down at the end of the first period in Leeds and it became 5-1 after two periods.

Slava Koulikov’s men rallied in the final period and pulled goals back through Austin Mitchell-King and Lukas Sladkovsky in the first seven minutes of the final stanza, but there was to be no more scoring.

Top scorer Luke Ferrara netted after just 21 seconds in the home match, assisted by Callum Buglass and Duncan Speirs, and Phantoms held that lead until the 23rd minute before the visitors’ superior strength in depth started to tell.

Leeds scored twice more in that second period and added a fourth goal in the final session against a Phantoms team missing key men, import Ales Padelek and captain Will Weldon.

Phantoms also lost Brad Bowering and Jasper Foster to injuries in the first period.