‘Superbly organised’ Peterborough marathon won by a first-timer and an international

Peterborough Marathon winner Dave Hudson. Photo: Steve Inger Photography.

Hudson, who crossed the finish line at Ferry Meadows in 2:27.50, spent the first half of the race chasing local favourite Phil Martin, but after the Peterborough Nene Valley AC ace was forced to pull out with a sore foot Hudson never looked back.

Reflecting on his win the 39 year old said: “The organisation of the event was brilliant, with good support and plenty of water stations. “ felt I held my pace well throughout the race, but I did fade a little towards the end. It’s a great feeling to achieve my first marathon win though.”

Brian O’Connor from Royston Runners was second in 2:29.03, with Rob Michaelson-Yeates of Lonely Goats Running Club third in 2:31.04.

Peterborough Marathon winner Georgina Schweining. Photo: Steve Inger Photography.

Martin Gichuhi of Bushfield Joggers was the first local home, finishing fifth and knocking five minutes off his personal best (PB), with a 2:38.16 clocking. Peterborough Nene Valley’s Kirk Brawn was 18 seconds further back.

Age and younger runners are not catching up with Helpston Harrier’s 56 year old ace Jim Morris. The seasoned marathoner finished 27th in 2:52.30.

Injury kept Cambridge and Coleridge AC’s Georgina Schweining out of the Olympic Games Marathon Trial in March. Now fully recovered, she made light work of the tricky Peterborough course finishing as first lady in a time of 2:39.26.

Speaking shortly after crossing the line Schweining, who as well as being a classy runner is a GB international triathlete, said: “It was a really tough course, but it was just nice to be racing again. I pushed on in the middle section of the race but slowed in the last few miles. I was injured for the Olympic Marathon trials, but this race was a great opportunity to ensure my training didn’t go to waste.”

Veteran marathon runner Jim Morris.

Katie King of St Edmunds Pacers was runner-up with a 2:57.55 clocking, and Georgina Parker of Putney Running Club finished third in 3:08.31.

A total of 560 runners finished the race, with 57 going under three hours.

Organisers Sublime Racing Limited were delighted with how the day went. The socially distanced start worked well with runners going off every two seconds, which allowed all the competitors to be on their way within 20 minutes of the start.