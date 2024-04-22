Superbike star Cook served up some good times despite a crash

Harry Cook in action. Photo Matt Anthony Photography

​Cook rode for the ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki team in the Pirelli National Superstock Cup class and consistently improved his lap times to showcase his growing confidence on the bike.

Starting with a best lap time of 1:37.777 in test session 1, Cook diligently worked on his set-up and riding style, resulting in a notable improvement to 1:36.454 by test session 3.

This improvement of over a second underscores Cook's dedication and potential in the highly competitive cup class.

Despite his impressive performance, Cook acknowledged he and his team are still searching for the optimal bike set-up, particularly in cornering.

That challenge became evident when Cook unfortunately crashed at Cramer’s during the final day of testing due to a front-end loss of grip.

Thankfully, Cook emerged from the incident unharmed and undeterred, stating: "Luckily I’m okay and the overall weekend went really well as we improved on our lap times and we are getting more up to speed on the bike.

"However, we are struggling to find a comfortable setting for the bike for cornering."

Cook is expected to take part in another test event at Oulton Park between May 3-5 with additional testing available at the track on May 1 & 2.