Superb semi-final finish for a Peterborough City crew at Henley Royal Regatta

Ellie Cooke, Ella Darlington, Harriet Drake-Lee and Charlotte Bolton at Henley Royal Regatta.

The women’s coxless quad of Charlotte Bolton, Harriet Drake-Lee, Ellie Cooke & Ella Darrington competed for the Diamond Jubilee Challenge cup and got through to the semi finals, despite never racing at the venue before and they had only been rowing together for three weeks prior to the event.

They got off to a great start as they dominated their first race, crossing the line four lengths ahead of Walton Rowing Club.

They then had a great result the following day when they beat Wallingford Rowing club by 1 3/4 length in the Quarter-final.

They faced tough competition in the semi-final against the favourites to win the event Shiplake College A.