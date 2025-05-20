Super show from Safiya, Murray was great on gravel and Sue takes full advantage of local golf course knowledge, plus latest darts results

From the left, Sefin Jawaid, Safiya Herish and Johny Winters with their silver gloves.

Exciting Peterborough Police Club prospect Safiya Herish picked up a bronze medal at the National Schools Championships in Newcastle.

The 14 year-old lost a very close bout in her semi-final against reigning champion Valeria Selska from Portsmouth on a split decision. Sefin Jawad (14) and Johny Winters (12) lost in their quarter-finals, but all three boxers have received 'silver gloves’ prizes for winning Eastern Counties titles in the competition.

The club’s Theo Heriot (15) won his first competitive fight at the Halstead Show in Essex beating Olly Smith from Haverhill in a crowd-pleasing toe-to-toe battle. Heriot was the dominant force though as he forced two standing eight counts on his way to victory.

Debutant senior Tim Brown (23) was a good points winner in Felixstowe against Maguong Chany-Date from Hereford.

Jamie Murrie on top of the podium in Dumfries & Galloway.

CYCLING

Prolific Peterborough Cycling Club winner Jamie Murray has qualified for the Gravel Race World Championships in the Netherlands after winning the UK qualifying race in Dumfries & Galloway.

Murray saw off close to 200 racers in a 110km event which took place on a lumpy course.

GOLF

The Northants Ladies Championships were held at Elton Furze with host club member Sue Pawson with nett scores of 69 & 72.

Lila Bisset from Northants County with a gross 70 and 75 was the overall champion. She plays off +2 and plays for England in her age group.

Latest club scores

ELTON FURZE

Mixed

Rudkin Salver, Pairs Betterball Stableford: 1 Neil Wade/Sue Dibble, 2 Paul Milsom/Anne Milsom, 3 Tony Kane/Trish Crighton.

Seniors

Scramble Social Competition: 1 R. Freeborough/C. Caffyn/M. Graham, 2 D. Rawson/M. Eldridge/P. Milsom, 3 J. Harrison/D. Tansley/K. Huntly.

Match beat Brampton 6-2: David Pope & Mickey Graham halved, Barbara Stone & Colin Bayliss W1up, Gary Hodson & Roger Mayhew W3&1; Darren Foster & Vernon Brown L1down, Ken Huntly & Trevor Pike halved, Dave Riley & Roy Taggart W5&4, David Tansley & Simon Barham W2&1, John Dewis & Michael Blamire W2up.

Ladies

Fun Texas Scramble: 1 Marilyn Smith/Sue Pawson/Janet Leitch, 2 Melanie Steel/Karen Mason/Carla Myhill, 3 Shirley Simpson/Anne Wood/Maureen Taylor.

NENE PARK

Men

Mini golf Summer League rd 1: Division One: 1 Stuart Webb 39pts, 2 Gary Meisel 39, 3 Greg Kaczmarczyk 37. Division Two: 1 Billy Hutson 35pts, 2 Len Savage 34, 3 Gary Freeman 33.

Ladies

May Stableford TW: Division One: 1 Maggie Davey 38pts, 2 Nicky Plumtree 37, 3 Louise Fisher 37. Division Two: 1 Liz Norfolk 42pts, 2 Michelle Gourdie 42, 3 Joyce Critchley 36.

Seniors

Summer League Rd two OM: 1 Alan Rolf 42pts, 2 Kev Hawkins 41, 3 David Speechley 39.

Mixed

Monday Greensomes OM: 1 Mark & Maggie Davey 40pts, 2 Ady Northfield & Caroline Hall 39, 3 Mbachi & Dawn Nkana 38.

DARTS

Ladies Clubs League

Standings: 1 Boulevard B P23 32pts, 2 Parkway P23 30pts, 3 PSL P23 30pts, 4 YRBL P23 28pts, 5 Boulevard C P23 22pts, 6 Boulevard A P23 18pts, 7 Boulevard D P22 0pts.

Latest results: Parkway 4, YRBL 3; Bulevard C 1, PSL 6; Boulevard B 4, Boulevard D 3.

High scores: 130 J. Evans (Boulevard B), 115 S. Webster (Boulevard D), 111 B. Defraine (Boulevard C), C. Teat (Boulevard C), 100 S. Reeve (YRBL).