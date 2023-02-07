Super Santino shines on a great night for Top Yard boxers

Santino Harris celebrates victory.

Professional Boxer Qais Ashfaq was there to support the club and award the trophies with two-time national champion Aamir Shirazi.

The club’s youngest talent, 10 year old Hasnain Naveed, had his third skills bout and showcased natural speed at 29kg. Cousin Isa Qamar (11) enjoyed a fantastic debut displaying fantastic skills.

There were also very close competitive bouts for 11-year-olds, Archie Davis and Beanie Foster. Davis in his first competitive bout showed aggression and heart, while Foster showed good boxing skills and composure against a strong opponent. These were two very closely matched bouts that didn’t go in the city boys’ favour.

Hasnain Naved, Isa Qamar & Jaiden Notice with Top Yard coaches.

Super Santino Harris (14) put in a winning performance and impressed the crowd with his work rate and skill.

Harris’s work rate was exceptional and his boxing IQ was too much for his opponent. His performance earned him the fighter of the night award.

Jaiden Notice (14) also followed with an impressive performance. Notice used his reach and jab well to frustrate his opponent. A good contest to watch as Notice won all 3 rounds. Notice also won the ‘best fight’ award.

Dawud Ahmed (16) also put in a good performance in a very close and very well matched bout with both boys winning a round each. However, Ahmed dug deep to put in the third round to take the win by a close split decision.

Senior Mohammed Tayyib won another very close contest in which both boys slugged it out.

The busy Top Yard club were out again with three young fighterss travelling to the Leicester Light show for skills bouts.

Hasnain Naved and Isa Qamar were in action again, while Amos Hoyland made his debut.

All the performances were exceptional with good footwork, pace and generally well-schooled boxing skills.