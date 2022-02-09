Super Sadie’s sensational swim and Jacob’s joy at County Championship medal haul as Deepings Swimming Club go well again

Deepings Swimming Club squad at the Lincs County Championships.

Sadie Hunter swam away from the field in the 200m butterfly to be crowned the junior girls’ champion at the Lincolnshire County Championships, as Deepings Swimming Club enjoyed a successful final weekend of racing.

The 13-year-old was one of four Deepings swimmers to reach the podium at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth, as the team added 12 County medals to the three won the previous weekend at Grantham.

In addition to winning gold in the 200m butterfly (14yrs age group), leading from the start to clock a four-second personal best (PB) of 2:36.24, Sadie won bronze in the 100 butterfly and the 200m backstroke, both with huge PBs.

She also swam new best times in the 200m individual medley to finish fourth, the 100m backstroke to come fifth, 50m butterfly (also fifth), and both the 100m and 200m freestyle to complete an outstanding county event.

Jacob Briers (13) topped the medals table for the boys with five, in addition to a bronze won the previous weekend. A six-second personal best in the 200m breaststroke saw him clinch gold in the 14yrs age group, and silver in the junior event. His time of 2:52.35 also dipped under the qualification time for the East Midland Championships. Jacob had further success in the 100m breaststroke, coming from behind to surge through the field in the final 25 metres to win silver in a time of 1:19.52 - another PB and East Midlands qualifying time. Although he finished just outside the medals in the 50m event, Jacob made it a hat-trick of breaststroke Midland times with a new PB of 36.76. He completed his medal tally in the 200m butterfly, with silver in the 14 years age group and bronze in the junior category, posting yet another PB and Midland time.

Millie Herrick won a brace of bronze medals in the 50m and 100m freestyle 15 years age group, setting a new PB in the shorter event of 29.12. She showed exceptional form to also set best times in the 100m butterfly, 50m and 100m backstroke, 200IM and 200m freestyle.

Deepings’ final medal of the 2022 championships was won by Mieke McDonald. Competing at her first county champs, Mieke showed determination and excellent skills to win bronze in the 100m butterfly 12years age group. Her time of 1:27.05 was an incredible 15-second personal best! She also posted a PB in the 50m butterfly, finishing sixth.

Mieke was one of seven Deepings swimmers competing at their first county championships and they all excelled on the big stage.

Promising youngster Ashton Hunter swam a big six-second personal best in the 100m backstroke and took 1.5 seconds off his 50m freestyle time. The nine year-old is tipped to have a bright future in the sport.

Competing in the boys 13 years age group, first-timers Jack Bell (50m and 100m backstroke, and 200m butterfly) and Oliver Shepherd (50m butterfly and 100IM) both performed strongly to achieve personal bests, while Jemma Munroe (100IM, 50m backstroke) and Kendra Greenwood-Covell (100m and 200m butterfly) swam new PBs in the girls 14 years age group.

Also representing Deepings Swimming Club at the final weekend of the 2022 Lincolnshire County Championships were: Penny Baxter in the 100m freestyle; Lauren Saunderson in the 50m and 200m breaststroke; Molly Briers in the 50m and 200m butterfly, and 50m and 200m backstroke; Sophie Baskeyfield in the 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle; and Bailey Jackson-Chilvers in the 50m and 100m breaststroke.