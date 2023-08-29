Success in 'Sunny Hunny' for Longthorpe and City of Peterborough tennis players
Club chairman Burgess and his younger partner won the final 6-4, 6-2 and a semi-final 6-3, 6-1 after overcoming fourth-seeded Oundle pair Jason Atkinson and Tom Spencer in a thrilling three-set quarter-final.
City of Peterborough pair George Green and Wayne Humphreys also won a restricted event final against their own club coaches Max Lambert and Jack Pearson.
The final finished 6-4, 7-6 (9) after the coaches had fought back from 6-2 in the second set tiebreak saving six match points along the way!
Green also won a consolation singles event and Deeping/City players Leo and Rachel Shead won an age group mixed doubles category.
City’s Alex Parker and Felix Beech of Stamford lost in the final of the open doubles.
Alison Hurford (Longthorpe/City) and Amy Miller-Fox (City) lost in an age group ladies doubles final.