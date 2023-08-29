Longthorpe Tennis Club's Hunstanton champions Jason Burgess (left) and Toby Eldred.

​Club chairman Burgess and his younger partner won the final 6-4, 6-2 and a semi-final 6-3, 6-1 after overcoming fourth-seeded Oundle pair Jason Atkinson and Tom Spencer in a thrilling three-set quarter-final.

City of Peterborough pair George Green and Wayne Humphreys also won a restricted event final against their own club coaches Max Lambert and Jack Pearson.

The final finished 6-4, 7-6 (9) after the coaches had fought back from 6-2 in the second set tiebreak saving six match points along the way!

From the left, Max Lambert, Jack Pearson, George Green and Wayne Humphreys.

Green also won a consolation singles event and Deeping/City players Leo and Rachel Shead won an age group mixed doubles category.

City’s Alex Parker and Felix Beech of Stamford lost in the final of the open doubles.