Success for Peterborough City Rowing Club at the British Championships
Oliver Barber, James Goodchild, Sergio Read Moriera Lima and Nick Bosma were successful in their time trial to secure themselves a place in the C final in the Open J18 4- category. A close race followed with the City crew just pipping Kingston by two seconds.
There was a second place finish in a C Final for Evelina Xanthopoulou in the Women’s J16 single. After a tough 2000m time trial, she finished just four seconds behind the winner.
And the Women’s J18 4x- crew also finished second in a C Final. There was a three-way tussle for runners-up spot, but the City crew of Olivia Agyapong, Jasmine Chesher, Sophie Bicknell and Kaia Campo fought all the way to the finish line to hold of their opponents.
Junior boys, Toby Ray and James Ryder, who competed in the Open J18 2-, succeeded in their time trial to get them a place in the semi-final. After a tough row they confirmed their place in the B final where their hard work was rewarded with a third place finish.
Jasmine Cheser, who had previously raced in the Women’s J18 4x-, also competed in the Women’s J15 1x where she placed third in the D final. Another crew who also placed well in their final was the Open J15 2x of Lewis Barber and Billy Hynes, who finished third in the D final just 00.43 of a second behind the second placed crew, Wallingford RC.
City seniors Josh Seagrave and Chris Elder competed in the Open Club 2-, with a strong effort getting them to the A Final where they came fourth. Senior women, Keely Watson, Bianca Manganiello, Hannah Pape, Sarah Watson and Cox Lucy Gauntlett also made it to the A final in the Women’s Club 4+.
